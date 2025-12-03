Past rates: 2025 VA special monthly compensation rates
VA special monthly compensation (SMC) is a higher rate of compensation that we pay to Veterans as well as their spouses, surviving spouses, and parents with certain needs or disabilities. Find the 2025 special monthly compensation rates that may apply to you.
Special monthly compensation rate payment variations
Effective December 1, 2024
Levels K and Q are special rates called SMC rate payment variations. We may add Level K to your basic SMC rate.
SMC-K and SMC-Q rates
Special monthly compensation rates for Veterans without children
Effective December 1, 2024
Levels L through O cover specific disabilities and situations.
Learn how we assign SMC levels L through O
Level R may apply if you need daily help from another person for basic needs (like dressing, eating, and bathing).
Level S may apply if you can’t leave the house because of your service-connected disabilities.
SMC-L through SMC-N rates
Start with the Basic SMC rates table. Find the dependent status in the left column that best describes you. Then find your SMC letter designation in the top row. Your monthly basic rate is where your dependent status and SMC letter meet.
If you have more than 1 child or your spouse receives Aid and Attendance benefits, be sure to also check the Added amounts table, and add these to your amount from the Basic SMC rates table.
(no dependents)4,767.34 5,014.00 5,261.24 5,623.00 5,985.06
(no parents or children)4,980.95 5,227.61 5,474.85 5,836.61 6,198.67
(no children)5,152.39 5,399.05 5,646.29 6,008.05 6,370.11
(no children)5,323.83 5,570.49 5,817.73 6,179.49 6,541.55
(no spouse or children)4,938.78 5,185.44 5,432.68 5,794.44 6,156.50
(no spouse or children)5,110.22 5,356.88 5,604.12 5,965.88 6,327.94
SMC-N 1/2 through SMC-S
(no dependents)6,337.00 6,689.81 9,559.22 10,964.66 4,288.45
(no parents or children)6,550.61 6,903.42 9,772.83 11,178.27 4,502.06
(no children)6,722.05 7,074.86 9,944.27 11,349.71 4,673.50
(no children)6,893.49 7,246.30 10,115.71 11,521.15 4,844.94
(no spouse or children)6,508.44 6,861.25 9,730.66 11,136.10 4,459.89
(no spouse or children)6,679.88 7,032.69 9,902.10 11,307.54 4,631.33
Special monthly compensation rates for Veterans with dependents, including children
Effective December 1, 2024
SMC-L through SMC-N
Start with the Basic SMC rates table. Find the dependent status in the left column that best describes you. Then find your SMC letter designation in the top row. Your monthly basic rate is where your dependent status and SMC letter meet.
If you have more than 1 child or your spouse receives Aid and Attendance benefits, be sure to also check the Added amounts table, and add these to your amount from the Basic SMC rates table.
(no spouse or parents)4,910.19 5,156.85 5,404.09 5,765.85 6,127.91
(no parents)5,137.39 5,384.05 5,631.29 5,993.05 6,355.11
(no spouse)5,081.63 5,328.29 5,575.53 5,937.29 6,299.35
(no spouse)5,253.07 5,499.73 5,746.97 6,108.73 6,470.79
SMC-N 1/2 through SMC-S
(no spouse or parents)6,479.85 6,832.66 9,702.07 11,107.51 4,431.30
(no parents)6,707.05 7,059.86 9,929.27 11,334.71 4,658.50
(no spouse)6,651.29 7,004.10 9,873.51 11,278.95 4,602.74
(no spouse)6,822.73 7,175.54 10,044.95 11,450.39 4,774.18
Note: We’re required by law to match the percentage of cost-of-living adjustments made to Social Security benefits. These adjustments help to make sure that the purchasing power of your benefits keeps up with inflation.
How to use the tables to find your monthly payment
Find your basic rate
Go to the SMC rate that applies to you. On the Basic SMC rates table, find the amount for your disability rating and SMC letter designation. This is your monthly basic rate.
Example (Veteran with no children): If you were a Veteran with a dependent spouse (no dependent parents or children), and you had an SMC-M designation, your monthly basic rate would be $5,261.24 each month.
Find your added amounts, if any apply
If your spouse receives Aid and Attendance benefits or you have more than 1 child, you may qualify for additional monthly payment amounts as listed in the Added amounts table.
First, determine your basic rate.
Example (Veteran with children): If you’re a Veteran with an SMC-L designation, and you have 4 dependent children (1 child over age 18 in a qualifying school program and 3 children under age 18), and a dependent spouse, you would start with a basic SMC rate of $5,137.39 for a Veteran with 1 child and spouse (no parents).
Next, look at the Added amounts table. Find the amount for children under age 18 ($106.14).
Since your basic rate already provides payment for 1 child, you would add the rate of $106.14 for each additional child under age 18 (so $106.14 x 2).
Then, look for the rate for each additional child over 18 in a qualifying school program ($342.85).
If your spouse receives Aid and Attendance, you would also add $195.92 (which is the added amount for a spouse receiving Aid and Attendance, for a Veteran with a SMC-L designation).
Add these amounts to your basic rate to get your total monthly payment amount.
In our example of a Veteran with a SMC-L designation, your total monthly payment amount would be:
$5,137.39 (basic rate (1 spouse, 1 child)
+ 106.14 (second child under 18)
+ 106.14 (third child under 18)
+ 342.85 (1 child over 18, in a qualifying school program)
+ 195.92 (spouse who receives Aid and Attendance)
Total: $5,888.44
How we assign SMC levels L through O
We assign SMC levels based on very specific situations and combinations of situations, including:
- The amputation of 1 or more limbs or extremities
- The loss of use of 1 or more limbs or extremities (meaning you have no effective function remaining)
- The physical loss of 1 or both eyes
- The loss of sight or total blindness in 1 or both eyes
- Being permanently bedridden (unable to get out of bed)
- Needing daily help with basic needs (like eating, dressing, and bathing), also called “Aid and Attendance”
Select an SMC letter below to learn more about the specific situations and combinations of situations that fall within that designation.
SMC-L
You may receive an SMC-L designation if any of these situations are true for you:
- You’ve had both feet amputated, or
- You’ve had 1 foot amputated, and have lost the use of the other foot, or
- You’ve had 1 hand and 1 foot amputated, or
- You’ve had 1 foot amputated, and have lost the use of 1 hand, or
- You’ve had 1 hand amputated, and have lost the use of 1 foot
Or:
- You’ve lost the use of both feet, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 hand and 1 foot
Or:
- You’ve lost sight in both eyes (blindness), or
- You’re permanently bedridden, or
- You need daily help with basic needs (like eating, dressing, and bathing)
SMC-L 1/2
You may receive an SMC-L 1/2 designation if any of these situations are true for you:
- You’ve had 1 foot and the other knee amputated, or
- You’ve had 1 foot amputated, and have lost the use of the other knee, or
- You’ve had 1 foot and 1 elbow amputated, or
- You’ve had 1 foot amputated, and have lost the use of 1 elbow, or
- You’ve had 1 knee and 1 hand amputated, or
- You’ve had 1 knee amputated, and have lost the use of 1 hand
Or:
- You’ve lost the use of 1 foot, and have had the other knee amputated, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 foot, and have had 1 elbow amputated, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 foot and 1 elbow, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 knee, and have had 1 hand amputated, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 knee and 1 hand
Or:
- You have blindness in 1 eye and total blindness in the other eye with only the ability to perceive light, or
- You have blindness in both eyes, and have lost the use of 1 foot (rated as less than 50% disabling), or
- You have blindness in both eyes, and have total deafness in 1 ear
Or both of these are true:
- You have a disability or situation listed in the SMC-L designation, and
- You have 1 or more additional permanent disabilities rated as 50% or more disabling
SMC-M
You may receive an SMC-M designation if any of these situations are true for you:
- You’ve had both hands amputated, or
- You’ve had 1 hand amputated, and have lost the use of the other hand, or
- You’ve had both knees amputated, or
- You’ve had 1 elbow and 1 knee amputated, or
- You’ve had 1 foot amputated, and have lost the use of 1 arm at the shoulder, or
- You’ve had 1 foot amputated, and have had 1 leg amputated so close to the hip that you can’t wear a prosthesis, or
- You’ve had 1 foot amputated, and have had 1 arm amputated so close to the shoulder that you can’t wear a prosthesis, or
- You’ve had 1 hand amputated, and have had 1 leg amputated so close to the hip that you can’t wear a prosthesis
Or:
- You’ve lost the use of both hands, or
- You’ve lost the use of both knees, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 elbow and 1 knee, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 foot and the use of 1 arm at the shoulder, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 foot, and have had 1 leg amputated so close to the hip that you can’t wear a prosthesis, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 foot, and have had 1 arm amputated so close to the shoulder that you can’t wear a prosthesis, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 hand, and have had 1 leg amputated so close to the hip that you can’t wear a prosthesis
Or you have blindness in 1 eye, and:
- You’ve physically lost the other eye, or
- You have total blindness without the ability to perceive light in the other eye, or
- You have total blindness in the other eye with only the ability to perceive light, and have total deafness in 1 ear, or
- You have total blindness in the other eye with only the ability to perceive light, and have lost the use of 1 foot (rated as less than 50% disabling)
Or:
- You have blindness in both eyes that’s considered total blindness, with only the ability to perceive light, or
- You have blindness in both eyes that requires you to have daily help with basic needs (like eating, dressing, and bathing)
Or you have blindness in both eyes, and:
- You have deafness in both ears (rated as 30% or more disabling), or
- You’ve had 1 hand amputated, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 hand, or
- You’ve had 1 foot amputated, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 foot (rated as 50% or more disabling)
SMC-M 1/2
You may receive an SMC-M 1/2 designation if any of these situations are true for you:
- You’ve had 1 knee amputated, and have had 1 leg amputated so close to the hip that you can’t wear a prosthesis, or
- You’ve had 1 knee amputated, and have had 1 arm amputated so close to the shoulder that you can’t wear a prosthesis, or
- You’ve had 1 elbow amputated, and have had 1 leg amputated so close to the hip that you can’t wear a prosthesis, or
- You’ve had 1 hand and 1 elbow amputated, or
- You’ve had 1 hand amputated, and have lost the use of 1 elbow
Or:
- You’ve lost the use of 1 knee, and have had 1 leg amputated so close to the hip that you can’t wear a prosthesis, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 knee, and have had 1 arm amputated so close to the shoulder that you can’t wear a prosthesis, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 elbow, and have had 1 leg amputated so close to the hip that you can’t wear a prosthesis, or
- You’ve lost of use of 1 hand, and have had 1 elbow amputated, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 hand and of 1 elbow
Or you have total blindness with only the ability to perceive light:
- In 1 eye, and have physically lost the other eye, or
- In 1 eye, and have total blindness without the ability to perceive light in the other eye, or
- In both eyes, and have lost the use of 1 foot (rated as less than 50% disabling)
Or you have blindness in 1 eye, and:
- You’ve physically lost the other eye, and have total deafness in 1 ear, or
- You have total blindness without the ability to perceive light in the other eye, and have total deafness in 1 ear, or
- You have total blindness with only the ability to perceive light in the other eye, and have deafness in both ears (rated as 30% or more disabling), or
- You have total blindness with only the ability to perceive light in the other eye, and have had 1 foot amputated, or
- You have total blindness with only the ability to perceive light in the other eye, and have lost the use of 1 foot (rated as 50% or more disabling), or
- You have total blindness with only the ability to perceive light in the other eye, and have had 1 hand amputated, or
- You have total blindness with only the ability to perceive light in the other eye, and have lost the use of 1 hand
Or:
- You have blindness in both eyes and total deafness in 1 ear, or
- You have blindness in both eyes that requires you to have daily help with basic needs (like eating, bathing, and dressing), and have lost the use of 1 foot (rated as less than 50% disabling)
Or both of these are true:
- You have a disability or situation listed in the SMC-M designation, and
- You have 1 or more additional permanent disabilities rated as 50% or more disabling
SMC-N
You may receive an SMC-N designation if any of these situations are true for you:
- You’ve had both elbows amputated, or
- You’ve had both legs amputated so close to the hip that you can’t wear a prosthesis, or
- You’ve had 1 arm and 1 leg amputated so close to the shoulder and hip that you can’t wear a prosthesis on either, or
- You’ve had 1 hand amputated and the other arm amputated so close to the shoulder that you can’t wear a prosthesis
Or:
- You’ve lost the use of both elbows, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 hand, and have had the other arm amputated so close to the shoulder that you can’t wear a prosthesis
Or:
- You’ve physically lost both eyes, or
- You have total blindness without the ability to perceive light
Or you have total blindness with only the ability to perceive light in 1 eye, and:
- You’ve physically lost the other eye, and have deafness in both ears (rated as 10% or 20% disabling), or
- You have total blindness without the ability to perceive light in the other eye, and have deafness in both ears (rated as 10% or 20% disabling), or
- You’ve physically lost the other eye, and have lost the use of 1 foot (rated as less than 50% disabling), or
- You have total blindness without the ability to perceive light in the other eye, and have lost the use of 1 foot (rated as less than 50% disabling)
Or you have total blindness with only the ability to perceive light in both eyes, and:
- You have deafness in both ears (rated as 30% or more disabling), or
- You’ve had 1 hand amputated, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 foot, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 hand, or
- You’ve had 1 foot amputated, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 foot (rated as 50% or more disabling)
Or you have blindness in 1 eye, and:
- You’ve physically lost the other eye, and have deafness in both ears (rated as 30% or more disabling), or
- You have total blindness without the ability to perceive light in the other eye, and have deafness in both ears (rated as 30% or more disabling)
Or you have blindness in both eyes that requires you to have daily help with basic needs (like dressing, eating, or bathing), and:
- You have deafness in both ears (rated as 30% or more disabling), or
- You’ve had 1 hand amputated, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 hand, or
- You’ve had 1 foot amputated, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 foot (rated as 50% disabling)
SMC-N 1/2
You may receive an SMC-N 1/2 designation if any of these situations are true for you:
- You’ve had 1 elbow amputated, and have had 1 arm amputated so close to the shoulder that you can’t wear a prosthesis, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 elbow, and have had 1 arm amputated so close to the shoulder that you can’t wear a prosthesis, or
- You’ve physically lost both eyes, and have lost the use of 1 foot (rated as less than 50% disabling), or
- You have total blindness without the ability to see light, and have lost the use of 1 foot (rated as less than 50%)
Or you have total blindness with only the ability to perceive light in 1 eye, have physically lost the other eye, and:
- You have deafness in both ears (rated as 30% or more disabling), or
- You’ve had 1 foot amputated, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 foot (rated as 50% or more disabling), or
- You’ve had 1 hand amputated, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 hand
Or you have total blindness with only the ability to perceive light in 1 eye and total blindness without the ability to perceive light in the other eye, and:
- You have deafness in both ears (rated as 30% or more disabling), or
- You’ve had 1 foot amputated, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 foot (rated as 50% or more disabling), or
- You’ve had 1 hand amputated, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 hand
Or both of these are true:
- You have a disability or situation listed in the SMC-N designation, and
- You have 1 or more additional permanent disabilities rated as 50% or more disabling
SMC-O
You may receive an SMC-O designation if any of these situations are true for you:
- You’ve had both arms amputated so close to the shoulder that you can’t wear a prosthesis, or
- You have complete paralysis of both legs that’s resulted in being unable to control your bladder and bowels
Or:
- You have hearing loss in both ears (with at least 1 ear’s deafness caused by military service) that’s rated as 60% or more disabling, and you have blindness in both eyes, or
- You have hearing loss in both ears (with at least 1 ear’s deafness caused by military service) that’s rated as 40% or more disabling, and you have blindness in both eyes with only the ability to perceive light, or
- You have total deafness in 1 ear as well as blindness in both eyes with only the ability to perceive light
Or you have total blindness without the ability to see light, and:
- You have deafness in both ears (rated as 30% or more disabling), or
- You’ve had 1 foot amputated, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 foot (rated as 50% or more disabling), or
- You’ve had 1 hand amputated, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 hand
Or you have physically lost both eyes, and:
- You have deafness in both ears (rated as 30% or more disabling), or
- You’ve had 1 foot amputated, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 foot (rated as 50% or more disabling), or
- You’ve had 1 hand amputated, or
- You’ve lost the use of 1 hand
Or you have 2 different disabilities or situations listed in the SMC-L, SMC-M, or SMC-N designations.