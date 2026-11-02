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Current Veterans disability compensation rates

Review 2026 Veterans disability compensation rates. Use our compensation benefits rate tables to find your monthly payment amount. We base your monthly payment amount on your disability rating and details about your dependent family members.

Compensation rates for Veterans with a 10% to 20% disability rating

Effective December 1, 2025

Note: If you have a 10% to 20% disability rating, you won’t receive a higher rate even if you have a dependent spouse, child, or parent.

Disability ratingMonthly payment (in U.S. $)10%180.4220%356.66

Compensation rates for Veterans with a 30% to 100% disability rating

Effective December 1, 2025

With a dependent spouse or parent, but no children

Compensation rates for 30% to 60% disability rating

Find the dependent status in the left column that best describes you. Then look for your disability rating in the top row. Your basic monthly rate is where your dependent status and disability rating meet.

If your spouse receives Aid and Attendance benefits, be sure to also look at the Added amounts table, and add it to your amount from the Basic monthly rates table.

Learn more about Aid and Attendance benefits

Dependent status30% disability rating (in U.S. $)40% disability rating (in U.S. $)50% disability rating (in U.S. $)60% disability rating (in U.S. $)Veteran alone (no dependents)552.47795.841,132.901,435.02With spouse (no parents or children)617.47882.841,241.901,566.02With spouse and 1 parent (no children)669.47952.841,329.901,671.02With spouse and 2 parents (no children)721.471,022.841,417.901,776.02With 1 parent (no spouse or children)604.47865.841,220.901,540.02With 2 parents (no spouse or children)656.47935.841,308.901,645.02Dependent status30% disability rating (in U.S. $)40% disability rating (in U.S. $)50% disability rating (in U.S. $)60% disability rating (in U.S. $)Spouse receiving Aid and Attendance61.0081.00101.00121.00

Compensation rates for 70% to 100% disability rating

Find the dependent status in the left column that best describes you. Then look for your disability rating in the top row. Your basic monthly rate is where your dependent status and disability rating meet.

If your spouse receives Aid and Attendance benefits, be sure to also look at the Added amounts table, and add it to your amount from the Basic monthly rates table.

Learn more about Aid and Attendance benefits

Dependent status70% disability rating (in U.S. $)80% disability rating (in U.S. $)90% disability rating (in U.S. $)100% disability rating (in U.S. $)Veteran alone (no dependents)1,808.452,102.152,362.303,938.58With spouse (no parents or children)1,961.452,277.152,559.304,158.17With spouse and 1 parent (no children)2,084.452,417.152,717.304,334.41With spouse and 2 parents (no children)2,207.452,557.152,875.304,510.65With 1 parent (no spouse or children)1,931.452,242.152,520.304,114.82With 2 parents (no spouse or children)2,054.452,382.152,678.304,291.06Dependent status70% disability rating (in U.S. $)80% disability rating (in U.S. $)90% disability rating (in U.S. $)100% disability rating (in U.S. $)Spouse receiving Aid and Attendance141.00161.00181.00201.41

With dependents, including children

Compensation rates for 30% to 60% disability rating

Find the dependent status in the left column that best describes you. Then look for your disability rating in the top row. Your basic monthly rate is where your dependent status and disability rating meet.

If you have more than 1 child or your spouse receives Aid and Attendance benefits, be sure to also look at the Added amounts table, and add these to your amount from the Basic monthly rates table.

Learn more about Aid and Attendance benefits

Dependent status30% disability rating (in U.S. $)40% disability rating (in U.S. $)50% disability rating (in U.S. $)60% disability rating (in U.S. $)Veteran with 1 child only (no spouse or parents)596.47853.841,205.901,523.02With 1 child and spouse (no parents)666.47947.841,322.901,663.02With 1 child, spouse, and 1 parent718.471,017.841,410.901,768.02With 1 child, spouse, and 2 parents770.471,087.841,498.901,873.02With 1 child and 1 parent (no spouse)648.47923.841,293.901,628.02With 1 child and 2 parents (no spouse)700.47993.841,381.901,733.02Dependent status30% disability rating (in U.S. $)40% disability rating (in U.S. $)50% disability rating (in U.S. $)60% disability rating (in U.S. $)Each additional child under age 1832.0043.0054.0065.00Each additional child over age 18 in a qualifying school program105.00140.00176.00211.00Spouse receiving Aid and Attendance61.0081.00101.00121.00

Compensation rates for 70% to 100% disability rating

Find the dependent status in the left column that best describes you. Then look for your disability rating in the top row. Your basic monthly rate is where your dependent status and disability rating meet.

If you have more than 1 child or your spouse receives Aid and Attendance benefits, be sure to also look at the Added amounts table, and add these to your amount from the Basic monthly rates table.

Learn more about Aid and Attendance benefits

Dependent status70% disability rating (in U.S. $)80% disability rating (in U.S. $)90% disability rating (in U.S. $)100% disability rating (in U.S. $)Veteran with child only (no spouse or parents)1,910.452,219.152,494.304,085.43With 1 child and spouse (no parents)2,074.452,406.152,704.304,318.99With 1 child, spouse and 1 parent2,197.452,546.152,862.304,495.23With 1 child, spouse and 2 parents2,320.452,686.153,020.304,671.47With 1 child and 1 parent2,033.452,359.152,652.304,261.67With 1 child and 2 parents (no spouse)2,156.452,499.152,810.304,437.91Dependent status70% disability rating (in U.S. $)80% disability rating (in U.S. $)90% disability rating (in U.S. $)100% disability rating (in U.S. $)Each additional child under age 1876.0087.0098.00109.11Each additional child over age 18 in a qualifying school program246.00281.00317.00352.45Spouse receiving Aid and Attendance141.00161.00181.00201.41

Note: We’re required by law to match the percentage of cost-of-living adjustments made to Social Security benefits. These adjustments help to make sure that the purchasing power of your benefits keeps up with inflation.

Get the latest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) information on the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) website

How to use the tables to find your monthly payment

Find your basic rate

Go to the compensation rates for your disability rating. On the Basic monthly rates table, find the amount for your disability rating and dependent status. This is your basic monthly rate.

Example (Veteran with no children): If you’re a Veteran with a 30% disability rating, and you have a dependent spouse (no dependent parents or children), your basic monthly rate would be $617.47 each month.

Find your added amounts, if any apply

If your spouse receives Aid and Attendance benefits or you have more than 1 child, you may qualify for additional monthly payment amounts as listed in the Added amounts table.

Learn more about Aid and Attendance benefits

First, determine your basic rate.

Example (Veteran with children): If you’re a Veteran with a 70% disability rating, and you have a spouse, plus 3 dependent children under the age of 18, you would start with the basic rate of $2,074.45 (for a Veteran with a spouse and 1 child).

Next, look at the Added amounts table. Find the amount for children under age 18 ($76.00).

Since your basic rate already provides payment for 1 child, you would add the rate of $76.00 for each additional child (so $76 x 2).   

If your spouse receives Aid and Attendance, you would also add $141 (which is the added amount for a spouse receiving Aid and Attendance, for a Veteran with a 70% disability rating).

In our example of a Veteran with 70% disability rating, your total monthly payment amount would be:

$2,074.45 basic rate (1 spouse, 1 child)
+$76 (second child under 18)
+$76 (third child under 18)
+$141 (spouse who receives Aid and Attendance)
Total: $2,367.45

Past rates

Review Veterans disability compensation rates for past years.

2025 rates (effective December 1, 2024)
2024 rates (effective December 1, 2023)
2023 rates (effective December 1, 2022)

Last updated: 