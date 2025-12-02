Past rates: 2025 Veterans disability compensation
Review 2025 Veterans disability compensation rates. Use our compensation benefits rate tables to find your monthly payment amount. We base your monthly payment amount on your disability rating and details about your dependent family members.
Compensation rates for Veterans with a 10% to 20% disability rating
Effective December 1, 2024
Note: If you have a 10% to 20% disability rating, you won’t receive a higher rate even if you have a dependent spouse, child, or parent.
Compensation rates for Veterans with a 30% to 100% disability rating
Effective December 1, 2024
With a dependent spouse or parent, but no children
Compensation rates for 30% to 60% disability rating
Find the dependent status in the left column that best describes you. Then look for your disability rating in the top row. Your basic monthly rate is where your dependent status and disability rating meet.
If your spouse receives Aid and Attendance benefits, be sure to also look at the Added amounts table, and add it to your amount from the Basic monthly rates table.
Compensation rates for 70% to 100% disability rating
Find the dependent status in the left column that best describes you. Then look for your disability rating in the top row. Your basic monthly rate is where your dependent status and disability rating meet.
If your spouse receives Aid and Attendance benefits, be sure to also look at the Added amounts table, and add it to your amount from the Basic monthly rates table.
With dependents, including children
Compensation rates for 30% to 60% disability rating
Find the dependent status in the left column that best describes you. Then look for your disability rating in the top row. Your basic monthly rate is where your dependent status and disability rating meet.
If you have more than 1 child or your spouse receives Aid and Attendance benefits, be sure to also look at the Added amounts table, and add these to your amount from the Basic monthly rates table.
Compensation rates for 70% to 100% disability rating
Find the dependent status in the left column that best describes you. Then look for your disability rating in the top row. Your basic monthly rate is where your dependent status and disability rating meet.
If you have more than 1 child or your spouse receives Aid and Attendance benefits, be sure to also look at the Added amounts table, and add these to your amount from the Basic monthly rates table.
Note: We’re required by law to match the percentage of cost-of-living adjustments made to Social Security benefits. These adjustments help to make sure that the purchasing power of your benefits keeps up with inflation.
How to use the tables to find your monthly payment
Find your basic rate
Go to the compensation rates for your disability rating. On the Basic monthly rates table, find the amount for your disability rating and dependent status. This is your basic monthly rate.
Example (Veteran with no children): If you’re a Veteran with a 30% disability rating, and you have a dependent spouse (no dependent parents or children), your basic monthly rate would be $601.42 each month.
Find your added amounts, if any apply
If your spouse receives Aid and Attendance benefits or you have more than 1 child, you may qualify for additional monthly payment amounts as listed in the Added amounts table.
First, determine your basic rate.
Example (Veteran with children): If you’re a Veteran with a 70% disability rating, and you have a spouse, plus 3 dependent children under the age of 18, you would start with the basic rate of $2,018.19 (for a Veteran with a spouse and 1 child).
Next, look at the Added amounts table. Find the amount for children under age 18 ($74.00).
Since your basic rate already provides payment for 1 child, you would add the rate of $74.00 for each additional child (so $74 x 2).
If your spouse receives Aid and Attendance, you would also add $137 (which is the added amount for a spouse receiving Aid and Attendance, for a Veteran with a 70% disability rating).
In our example of a Veteran with 70% disability rating, your total monthly payment amount would be:
$2,018.19 basic rate (1 spouse, 1 child)
+$74 (second child under 18)
+$74 (third child under 18)
+$137 (spouse who receives Aid and Attendance)
Total: $2,303.19