Agent Orange exposure from C-123 aircraft
If you flew on—or worked with—C-123 aircraft in Vietnam or other locations, you may have had contact with Agent Orange. The U.S. military used this herbicide to clear trees and plants during the Vietnam War. C-123 aircraft sprayed Agent Orange during the war, and the planes still had traces of the chemical in them afterward while they were being used, up until 1986. Find out if you can get disability compensation and other benefits for illnesses we believe are caused by contact with Agent Orange.
Can I get disability benefits from VA?
For active-duty service members
You may be able to get disability benefits if the below descriptions are true for you.
This must be true:
- You have an illness we believe is caused by contact with Agent Orange (called a presumptive disease)
And both of these must also be true:
- You served in a regular Air Force unit location where a C-123 aircraft with traces of Agent Orange was assigned, and
- Your flight, ground, or medical duties put you in regular and repeated contact with C-123 aircraft that had traces of Agent Orange
If you have an illness we believe is caused by Agent Orange, you won’t need to show the problem started during—or got worse because of—your military service. This is because we believe that certain diseases are the result of exposure to herbicides. We refer to these as "presumptive diseases."
Review our list of diseases related to Agent Orange
Check our list of military units and Air Force specialty codes to see if your unit had contact with affected C-123 aircraft.
View the list of codes (PDF)
For Reservists
You may be able to get disability benefits if the below descriptions are true for you.
Both of these must be true:
- You have an illness we believe is caused by Agent Orange (called a presumptive disease), and
- You were assigned to flight, ground, or medical crew duties at one of the below locations
You must have been assigned to one of these locations:
- Lockbourne/Rickenbacker Air Force Base in Ohio, 1969-1986 (906th and 907th Tactical Air Groups or 355th and 356th Tactical Airlift Squadrons), or
- Westover Air Force Base in Massachusetts, 1972-1982 (731st Tactical Air Squadron and 74th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, or 901st Organizational Maintenance Squadron), or
- Pittsburgh International Airport in Pennsylvania, 1972-1982 (758th Airlift Squadron)
If you have an illness we believe is caused by Agent Orange, you won’t need to show the problem started during—or got worse because of—your military service. This is because we believe that certain diseases are the result of exposure to herbicides. We refer to these as "presumptive diseases."
Review our list of diseases related to Agent Orange
Check our list of military units and Air Force specialty codes to see if your unit had contact with affected C-123 aircraft.
View the list of codes (PDF)
What kind of disability benefits can I get?
- Health care
- Compensation (payments)
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to file a claim for disability compensation. When you file, you’ll have to show that you had exposure to Agent Orange while serving in the military.
You can upload supporting documents along with your online application, including:
- Discharge or separation papers (DD214 or other separation documents)
- USAF Form 2096 (unit where you were assigned at the time of the training action)
- USAF Form 5 (aircraft flight duties)
- USAF Form 781 (aircraft maintenance duties)
- Dependency records (marriage certificate and children’s birth certificates)
- Medical evidence (like a doctor’s report or medical test results)
What if I need help filing my claim?
- Call the C-123 hotline at 800-749-8387, or
- Email the St. Paul regional benefit office
You can get help from a trained professional trusted to help with VA-related claims.
Get help filing your claim
Get more information
Want to know more about C-123 aircraft Agent Orange claims?
Download our C-123 Aircraft Agent Orange Exposure claims fact sheet (PDF)