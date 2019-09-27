Agent Orange exposure from C-123 aircraft

For active-duty service members

You may be able to get disability benefits if the below descriptions are true for you.

This must be true:

You have an illness we believe is caused by contact with Agent Orange (called a presumptive disease)

And both of these must also be true:

You served in a regular Air Force unit location where a C-123 aircraft with traces of Agent Orange was assigned, and

Your flight, ground, or medical duties put you in regular and repeated contact with C-123 aircraft that had traces of Agent Orange

If you have an illness we believe is caused by Agent Orange, you won’t need to show the problem started during—or got worse because of—your military service. This is because we believe that certain diseases are the result of exposure to herbicides. We refer to these as "presumptive diseases."

Review our list of diseases related to Agent Orange

Check our list of military units and Air Force specialty codes to see if your unit had contact with affected C-123 aircraft.

View the list of codes (PDF)

For Reservists

You may be able to get disability benefits if the below descriptions are true for you.

Both of these must be true:

You have an illness we believe is caused by Agent Orange (called a presumptive disease), and

You were assigned to flight, ground, or medical crew duties at one of the below locations

You must have been assigned to one of these locations:

Lockbourne/Rickenbacker Air Force Base in Ohio, 1969-1986 (906th and 907th Tactical Air Groups or 355th and 356th Tactical Airlift Squadrons), or

in Ohio, 1969-1986 (906th and 907th Tactical Air Groups or 355th and 356th Tactical Airlift Squadrons), Westover Air Force Base in Massachusetts, 1972-1982 (731st Tactical Air Squadron and 74th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, or 901st Organizational Maintenance Squadron), or

in Massachusetts, 1972-1982 (731st Tactical Air Squadron and 74th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, or 901st Organizational Maintenance Squadron), Pittsburgh International Airport in Pennsylvania, 1972-1982 (758th Airlift Squadron)

