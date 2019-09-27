Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam or Korea
Did you serve in Vietnam, including aboard a vessel on the inland waterways or within the 12-mile territorial seas? Did you serve in or near the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) during the Vietnam Era?
If you served in either of these locations, you may have had contact with Agent Orange, an herbicide the U.S. military used to clear plants and trees during the war. We refer to this as having a presumption of contact. Find out if you can get disability compensation and other benefits for illnesses we believe are caused by Agent Orange.
Can I get disability benefits from VA?
You may be able to get disability benefits if the below descriptions are true for you.
This must be true:
- You have an illness we believe is caused by Agent Orange (called a presumptive disease)
And at least one of these must also be true. You:
- Came into contact with Agent Orange while serving in the military, or
- Served in or near the DMZ for any length of time between September 1, 1967, and August 31, 1971, or
- Served in the Republic of Vietnam for any length of time between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975. This may include serving aboard a vessel on the inland waterways, or on a vessel operating not more than 12 nautical miles seaward from the demarcation line of the waters of Vietnam and Cambodia (as detailed in Public Law 116-23, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019).
Who’s covered?
What kind of benefits can I get?
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to file a claim for disability compensation.
If you have an illness we believe is caused by Agent Orange
You won’t need to show that the problem started during—or got worse because of—your military service. This is because we believe that certain illnesses are the result of exposure to herbicides. We refer to these as presumptive diseases.
When you file your claim, you'll need to submit:
- A medical record that shows you have an Agent Orange‒related illness
Served in the Republic of Vietnam for any length of time between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975, or
Served in or near the Korean Demilitarized Zone for any length of time between September 1, 1967, and August 31, 1971
- Were aboard a U.S. military vessel that entered the inland waterways of Vietnam, or
- Served aboard a vessel operating not more than 12 nautical miles seaward from the demarcation line of the waters of Vietnam and Cambodia (as detailed in Public Law 116-23, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019), or
- Were exposed to herbicides in a location other than Vietnam or the Korean Demilitarized Zone
If you have an illness that’s not on the list of Agent Orange‒related diseases, but you believe was caused by Agent Orange
You’ll need to:
- Provide scientific and medical evidence that the condition is related to exposure to Agent Orange, or
- Show that the problem started during—or got worse because of—your military service
Scientific proof may include an article from a medical journal or a published research study.
When you file your claim, you'll need to submit a medical record that shows:
- You have a current disability, and
- There's a connection between Agent Orange exposure and your current disability
Served in the Republic of Vietnam for any length of time between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975, or
Served in or near the Korean Demilitarized Zone for any length of time between September 1, 1967, and August 31, 1971, or
- Came into contact with Agent Orange in a location other than Vietnam or the Korean Demilitarized Zone
What if I need help filing my claim?
