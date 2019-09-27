Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam or Korea

Did you serve in Vietnam, including aboard a vessel on the inland waterways or within the 12-mile territorial seas? Did you serve in or near the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) during the Vietnam Era?

If you served in either of these locations, you may have had contact with Agent Orange, an herbicide the U.S. military used to clear plants and trees during the war. We refer to this as having a presumption of contact. Find out if you can get disability compensation and other benefits for illnesses we believe are caused by Agent Orange.