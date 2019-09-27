Agent Orange testing and storage outside Vietnam
Were you part of testing or storing Agent Orange on bases in the United States or elsewhere? The U.S. military used this herbicide to clear trees and plants during the Vietnam War. Find out if you can get disability compensation and other benefits for illnesses we believe are caused by Agent Orange.
Can I get disability benefits from VA?
You may be able to get disability benefits if you meet both of the requirements listed below.
Both of these must be true:
- You have one or more illnesses we believe are caused by Agent Orange (called presumptive diseases), and
- You were part of testing or storing Agent Orange during your military service
Who’s covered?
- Veterans
- Qualified survivors
What kind of disability benefits can I get?
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to file a claim for disability compensation. When you file, you’ll have to show that you had contact with Agent Orange while serving in the military and that you have an illness we believe is caused by Agent Orange.
What if I need help?
You can get help from us in one of these ways:
