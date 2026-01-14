Verify Individual Unemployability status

Why do I have to verify my employment status?

We match wage data with the Social Security Administration (SSA) to make sure you still qualify for IU benefits. If the match shows you earned income above the poverty line while receiving benefits, we’ll ask you to verify your employment status.

We’ll also ask you to verify your employment status if we receive other evidence that you’re gainfully employed.

When should I verify my employment status?

You’ll need to verify your employment status within 65 days of the notice you received in the mail.

How do I verify my employment status?

You can verify this information by mail.

First, fill out an Employment Questionnaire (VA Form 21-4140).

Get VA Form 21-4140 to download

Then mail your completed form to the evidence intake center:

Department of Veterans Affairs

Evidence Intake Center

PO Box 4444

Janesville, WI 53547-4444