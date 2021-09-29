Carl Vinson VA Medical Center - campus map

Directions

From the west (from Macon, approximately 51 miles)

From Interstate 16 east/State Route 404 east, turn left onto State Route 257. Turn left to stay on Route 257, which becomes Bellevue Road. Turn right to stay on Bellevue Road. Turn left onto Roberson Street. Turn left onto Veterans Boulevard/U.S. Route 80/State Route 19 north/State Route 26 west. Proceed to the medical center.

From the east (from Savannah, approximately 110 miles)

From I-16 east/State Route 404 west, turn right onto State Route 257. Turn left to stay on State Route 257, which becomes becomes Bellevue Road. Turn right to stay on Bellevue Road. Turn left onto Roberson Street. Turn left onto Veterans Boulevard/U.S. Route 80/State Route 19 north/State Route 26 west. Proceed to the medical center.

From the north (from Milledgeville, approximately 49 miles)

Culver Kidd Parkway south/Milledgeville Bypass south becomes U.S. 441/State Route 29 south. Follow the road as it becomes U.S. Route 441 bypass south. Take a slight right onto U.S. 441/State Route 29. Turn right onto U.S. 319/U.S. Route 441/U.S. Route 80/West Jackson Street/State Route 19/State Route 26. Follow that road to the medical center.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Carl Vinson VA Medical Center

1826 Veterans Boulevard

Dublin, GA 31021-3620

Intersection: Veterans Boulevard & Crowley Road

Coordinates: 32°32'17.68"N 82°56'25.29"W