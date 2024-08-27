Dublin VA's Annual Patriot Day and Day of Service & Remembrance
When:
Wed. Sep 11, 2024, 8:00 am – 8:30 am ET
Where:
Front lawn
1826 Veterans Boulevard
Dublin, GA
Cost:
Free
Our outpatient and administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, due to Labor Day. Veterans should call 911 or visit the closest emergency department in a life-threatening emergency. In a mental health crisis, dial the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, then press 1, or text 83255.
When:
Wed. Sep 11, 2024, 8:00 am – 8:30 am ET
Where:
Front lawn
1826 Veterans Boulevard
Dublin, GA
Cost:
Free