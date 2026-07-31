Veteran Care Coordinator

Care we provide at VA Dublin health care

Our Care Coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, handle complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services for Veterans.

These include:

Mental health services

Brief consultation

group psychotherapy

individual psychotherapy

substance/alcohol use treatment

tobacco use treatment

specialty mental health services

Military sexual trauma screening and treatment Whole Health provides:

Biofeedback

Hypnotherapy

Mindfulness/Meditation

Tai Chi

Yoga

Guided Imagery

Whole Health Diabetic Education

Whole Health Food and Nutrition Education

Whole Health Recharge Group

Whole Health CALM VA (mindfulness program)

HOPE Program (for patients waiting for care in the community for pain care)

RELAX Program (for patients waiting for CITC for sleep care),

Vaccinations (Flu, COVID, Shingles, and TDAP),

Walk in Battlefield Acupuncture and Acupressure at main campus, Perry, and Tifton

Whole Health Women's Groups

Whole Health Men's Group,

Whole Health Book Club

Rhythm Group (guitar and drum group)

Whole Health Individual Coaching

Introduction to Whole Health Group

Taking Charge of My Life and Health groups.

Art Group

Policies and practices to know

The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, and different-sex and same-sex significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: VA Dublin maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation and sexual behavior just like any other private health information.

Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. You have the right to request that your name and sex are updated as appropriate. The sex in your medical record should reflect your biological sex. There are established procedures for changing your name and sex with the VA Privacy Officer.