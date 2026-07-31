Veteran Care Coordinator
VA Dublin health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Care Coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Connect with a care coordinator
Serena Fluker
Veteran Care Coordinator
VA Dublin health care
Phone:
Email: Serena.Fluker@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Dublin health care
Our Care Coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, handle complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services for Veterans.
These include:
Mental health services
- Brief consultation
- group psychotherapy
- individual psychotherapy
- substance/alcohol use treatment
- tobacco use treatment
- specialty mental health services
Military sexual trauma screening and treatment
Whole Health provides:
- Biofeedback
- Hypnotherapy
- Mindfulness/Meditation
- Tai Chi
- Yoga
- Guided Imagery
- Whole Health Diabetic Education
- Whole Health Food and Nutrition Education
- Whole Health Recharge Group
- Whole Health CALM VA (mindfulness program)
- HOPE Program (for patients waiting for care in the community for pain care)
- RELAX Program (for patients waiting for CITC for sleep care),
- Vaccinations (Flu, COVID, Shingles, and TDAP),
- Walk in Battlefield Acupuncture and Acupressure at main campus, Perry, and Tifton
- Whole Health Women's Groups
- Whole Health Men's Group,
- Whole Health Book Club
- Rhythm Group (guitar and drum group)
- Whole Health Individual Coaching
- Introduction to Whole Health Group
- Taking Charge of My Life and Health groups.
Art Group
Policies and practices to know
The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.
Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the patient's stay.
Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, and different-sex and same-sex significant others.
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.
Documentation in medical records: VA Dublin maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation and sexual behavior just like any other private health information.
Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. You have the right to request that your name and sex are updated as appropriate. The sex in your medical record should reflect your biological sex. There are established procedures for changing your name and sex with the VA Privacy Officer.