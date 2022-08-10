Dublin VAMC Chaplaincy

VA Chaplain Service is a vital part of the VA Medical Center, dedicated to providing the highest quality pastoral care to the veteran.Chaplains are on call 24/7. The mission of Chaplain Service is to provide spiritual/religious care to all Veterans and their family members.



VA Chaplains provide complete religious ministry to veteran patients in accordance with their needs and desires. They address religious, spiritual, moral, and ethical problems of patients, ministering to newly admitted, pre- and post-operative patients, the critically ill, and the families concerned.

Mission of the National VA Chaplain Service

The Mission of the National VA Chaplain Service: is to empower Department of Veterans Affairs Chaplains in the achievement of excellence in meeting the Spiritual Healthcare needs of Veterans.

Get in touch with your local Chaplain

Subject Matter Points of Contact for VA Chaplain Services (pdf)



History of the Department of Veterans Affairs Chaplain Services (pdf)

VA Chaplains Play A Key Role in Providing Spiritual and Comprehensive Care

Chaplain Supportive Spiritual Care

Grief and loss care

Risk Screening to identify factors that may affect your recovery

Facilitation of spiritual issues related to tissue/organ donation

Communication with your caregivers

Facilitation of staff communication

Conflict resolution among staff members, patients, and family members

Referral and linkage to internal and external resources

Assistance with decision making and communication

Staff and Family Support

Chaplains are Members of the Patient Care Team

Participate in Medical Rounds and Patient Care Conferences

Participate in Interdisciplinary Education

Chart spiritual care interventions in medical charts

Spiritual and Religious Services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Spirituality Calls

VA Chaplain Services and the Caregiver Support Program - VA Peer Support Mentoring (PSM) will be hosting a 12-month series addressing spiritualty and caregiving. Learn more about the Spirituality Call program.