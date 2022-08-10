 Skip to Content
Dublin VAMC Chaplaincy

VA Chaplain Service is a vital part of the VA Medical Center, dedicated to providing the highest quality pastoral care to the veteran.Chaplains are on call 24/7. The mission of Chaplain Service is to provide spiritual/religious care to all Veterans and their family members. VA Chaplains provide complete religious ministry to veteran patients in accordance with their needs and desires. They address religious, spiritual, moral, and ethical problems of patients, ministering to newly admitted, pre- and post-operative patients, the critically ill, and the families concerned.

Rodney Lindsay DMin, BCC-CLA

Chief, Chaplain Service

VA Dublin health care

Phone: 478-272-1210 ext. 73682

Email: Rodney.Lindsay2@va.gov

Constance G. Arthur Chaplain

LGBTQ+ Veterans Care Coordinator

VA Dublin health care

Phone: 478-272-1210, ext. 2436

Email: Constance.Arthur@va.gov

Samuel Scaggs

Chaplain

VA Dublin health care

Phone: 478-272-1210 ext. 74022

Email: Samuel.Scaggs@va.gov

Angelika Mitchell

Chaplain

VA Dublin health care

Phone: 478-272-1210 ext. 72437

Email: Angelika.Mitchell@va.gov

Carl Bryant

Chaplain

VA Dublin health care

Phone: 478-272-1210 ext. 71422

Email: Carl.Bryant2@va.gov

Merry Chatfield

Program Support Assistant

VA Dublin health care

Phone: 478-272-1210 ext. 73971

Email: MERRY.CHATFIELD@va.gov

Mission of the National VA Chaplain Service

The Mission of the National VA Chaplain Service: is to empower Department of Veterans Affairs Chaplains in the achievement of excellence in meeting the Spiritual Healthcare needs of Veterans.

Get in touch with your local Chaplain

 Subject Matter Points of Contact for VA Chaplain Services (pdf)

  History of the Department of Veterans Affairs Chaplain Services (pdf)

VA Chaplains Play A Key Role in Providing Spiritual and Comprehensive Care

Chaplain Supportive Spiritual Care

  • Grief and loss care
  • Risk Screening to identify factors that may affect your recovery
  • Facilitation of spiritual issues related to tissue/organ donation
  • Communication with your caregivers
  • Facilitation of staff communication
  • Conflict resolution among staff members, patients, and family members
  • Referral and linkage to internal and external resources
  • Assistance with decision making and communication
  • Staff and Family Support

Chaplains are Members of the Patient Care Team

  • Participate in Medical Rounds and Patient Care Conferences
  • Participate in Interdisciplinary Education
  • Chart spiritual care interventions in medical charts

Spiritual and Religious Services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

  • Baptisms
  • Bereavement (grief and loss) care
  • Comfort and counseling
  • Communion
  • Funerals
  • Weddings

Spirituality Calls

VA Chaplain Services and the Caregiver Support Program - VA Peer Support Mentoring (PSM) will be hosting a 12-month series addressing spiritualty and caregiving. Learn more about the Spirituality Call program.

