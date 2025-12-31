Chandra D. Miller, MSN, RN, CNL

Executive Medical Center Director & CEO, Carl Vinson VAMC, Dublin, Georgia

Chandra D. “Candy” Miller, an esteemed healthcare executive originally from Missouri, has been appointed as the Medical Center Director at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, Georgia. Ms. Miller is an accomplished leader whose career was shaped by a diverse array of experiences and profound dedication to the healthcare services of Veterans.

She is part of a distinguished military family, being a Veteran of the United States Air Force herself, with her husband and three of their six children also having served in the armed forces.

Ms. Miller's journey in healthcare began early, entering the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2007, Ms. Miller started as a VA Learning Opportunities Residency (VALOR) student from the University of Arizona. She progressed to earn her Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) from Spring Hill College, with her certification as a Certified Clinical Nurse Leader (CNL). Throughout her extensive career, she has held pivotal roles such as Certified Clinical Nurse Leader (CNL), Clinical Nurse Manager of a cardiac telemetry unit, Chief Nurse of Medical Nursing, and Acting Chief of Surgical Nursing across various VA hospitals. Her vast experience encompasses medical/surgical care, sterile processing, specialty care, inpatient psychiatry, substance abuse units, among many other critical areas.

Ms. Miller served with distinction for over seven years as the Associate Director of Patient Care Services (ADPCS) at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Demonstrating her exceptional leadership abilities, she assumed the role of Interim Medical Center Director at the John J. Pershing VAMC from November 14, 2021, to June 18, 2022, and at the Robert J. Dole VAMC in Wichita, Kansas, from March 5, 2023, to July 10, 2023. Additionally, she contributed significantly as the Program Director for Special Projects in the VA Central Office in Washington, DC, from January 19, 2020, to May 15, 2020. Following her interim leadership at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center from August 2024 to August 2025, she was duly confirmed by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to permanently fulfill this role on November 2, 2025.

Ms. Miller holds a "Black Belt" in process improvement from Purdue University and is a recognized VA Mentoring Fellow. Her professional affiliations include the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). She is a 2016 graduate of the Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) and a 2020 graduate of the Excellence in Government (EIG) program.