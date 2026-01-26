Dr. Sailaja Bandi, FACP, is a board-certified Internal Medicine physician with more than 18 years of clinical experience, including over a decade of dedicated service at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center. She earned her MBBS degree from Osmania Medical College, India, and completed her Internal Medicine residency at the Medical College of Georgia. Dr. Bandi maintains active board certification through the American Board of Internal Medicine, along with a Georgia medical license, DEA license with X-waiver, and USMLE credentials. In her current role as Associate Chief of Primary Care, Dr. Bandi provides strategic leadership and oversight for clinical operations, physician performance evaluations, and process improvement initiatives aligned with High Reliability Organization (HRO) principles. She has served as Team Lead Physician and contributed extensively to committees such as Pain Management, Peer Review, and Clinical Reminder initiatives. Her responsibilities have included recruitment and mentoring of physicians, precepting residents, and implementing technology-driven solutions to optimize workflows. Dr. Bandi has been recognized for her excellence in patient care and leadership, earning honors such as Physician of the Year (2017) and Best Overall Medical Knowledge during residency. She is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and an active member of professional organizations including the American Medical Association. In addition to her clinical expertise, Dr. Bandi holds a certificate in Business Computer Programming and has prior experience as a software developer, reflecting her interest in health care informatics and innovation. Her personal interests include music, computer programming, and pickleball.