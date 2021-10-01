Dundalk Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Dundalk Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
- First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours 8:00 am-4:30 pm and let's discuss how we can help.
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
- Please call 410-282-6144 to schedule an appointment with one of our clinicians.
- Non-traditional hours are available.
We have a large well lit parking area in the Danville Square Shopping Center. Please feel free to park in any available space.
Transportation is available through the Maryland Transit Administration
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Dundalk Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Current Vet Center Groups
Groups at Dundalk Vet Center include:
- Vietnam PTSD
- OEF/OIF/OND PTSD
- Significant Others
Virtual Outreach Engagement Initiative
Would you like to learn more about the Vet Center, VA Healthcare & Benefits? Please contact the Dundalk Vet Center's Veteran Outreach Specialist to set up an appointment.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Dundalk Vet Center has Licensed Marriage and Family therapists who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children, and significant others
- Significant Other group
- Couples counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Dundalk Vet Center offers counseling and other support such as:
- Bereavement counseling for family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran's death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Dundalk Vet Center we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral to VA counseling resources and therapy resources in your community. Specialty care at our center includes:
- Specialty group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, and Spouse/Significant Others
- Evidence based therapies
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Male and female counselors are available at Dundalk Vet Center to provide individual counseling.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
The Dundalk Vet Center we offer individual and group counseling.
Specialty care at our Center includes:
- Anger management
- Sleep hygiene groups
- Moral Injury retreats
The Dundalk Vet Center also offers evidence based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Dundalk Vet Center offers individual and group counseling to returning service members. We can also facilitate a referral to your local VA Maryland health care facility or to one of our community partners.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Dundalk Vet Center has specially trained therapists on staff to support your needs and can facilitate referral to VA Medical Center for treatment if necessary.
Please call us at 410-282-6144 for more information.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Dundalk Vet Center can connect you with the VA Medical Center's Community Resource and Referral Center, HUD-VASH, or other community resources.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Dundalk Vet Center can help you know where to go and how to register for:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Survivor benefits
Dundalk Vet Center can also connect you to other Veteran Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Vet Center services, as well as assistance navigating VA Healthcare and Benefits. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families. Please contact Steven Fyfe Veteran Outreach Specialist at the Dundalk Vet Center for more information.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
At the Dundalk Vet Center, we serve our community using VA videoconnect, Webex and other platforms to facilitate telehealth services. Call us at 410-282-6144 to learn how we can complement your in-person care with virtual services.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.