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Leadership

Find contact information for members of VA Durham Healthcare System's leadership team.

Peter Tillman

Interim Medical Center Director

VA Durham health care

Phone:

Dr. Kimberly Bronson

Associate Director for Patient Care Service/Chief Nurse Executive

VA Durham health care

Phone:

Dr. Kenneth Goldberg

Chief of Staff

VA Durham health care

Phone:

Woman with white coat on in front of the American flag

Deputy Chief of Staff

VA Durham health care

Phone:

Sarah Fredrickson sitting on front of an American flag

Interim Chief Operations Officer, Associate Director

VA Durham health care

Phone:

Woman wearing a red coat over a white blouse in front of the American flag and a blue background.

Assistant Director

VA Durham health care

Phone:

Man in suit and tie smiling, standing in front of an American flag.

Interim Assistant Director, Outpatient Clinics Administration Greenville HCC and Garner VA Cllinic

VA Durham health care