Leadership
Find contact information for members of VA Durham Healthcare System's leadership team.
Interim Medical Center Director
VA Durham health care
Phone:
Associate Director for Patient Care Service/Chief Nurse Executive
VA Durham health care
Phone:
Chief of Staff
VA Durham health care
Phone:
Deputy Chief of Staff
VA Durham health care
Phone:
Interim Chief Operations Officer, Associate Director
VA Durham health care
Phone:
Assistant Director
VA Durham health care
Phone:
Interim Assistant Director, Outpatient Clinics Administration Greenville HCC and Garner VA Cllinic
VA Durham health care