Mission and vision
The mission of the Durham VA Medical Center and clinics is to make a positive difference in the lives of the Veterans we serve by providing compassionate, comprehensive, and quality healthcare. The Durham VA Medical Center and clinics promote a community of integrity, respect, stewardship, and excellence by understanding and respecting the diversity of those whom we serve.
Our vision
Our vision is to be the premier provider of health care services for Veterans.
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 11 locations in North Carolina: our Durham VA Medical Center and 10 community-based outpatient clinics in Raleigh, Durham, Greenville, Morehead City, and Wake County. Our outpatient clinics include two specialty clinics at Brier Creek, for dialysis and blind rehabilitation.