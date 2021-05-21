Chaplain Services
The Durham VA Healthcare System's chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as Veterans and their families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection and scheduled services. Contact our Chaplain at 919-286-0411ext. 176596 (For a direct line to a chaplain please call 919-286-6867 3rd floor, C-wing).
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Weddings
Worship services
A nondenominational chapel is located on the third floor of the hospital in room C3018. Protestant worship services and Catholic Mass are held on a regular basis in the Medical Center Chapel.
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
Please contact the Chaplain Service at 888-878-6890, ext. 176596 for additional information or to speak with one of our Chaplains.
Interfaith Chapel
Durham VA Medical Center
Third floor
Room C3018
508 Fulton Street
Durham, NC 27705-3875
Map of Durham campus
Hours: 24/7