Durham health care - Campus Map

Directions

From Greensboro and points west

Travel I-85 north to exit 172 (Durham Freeway South - Route 147). Follow the signs for Duke and VA Medical Centers to exit 15 (Fulton Street). Turn right at the bottom of the exit ramp and continue approximately 1/4 mile to the Durham VA Medical Center. The medical center will be on the right.

From Richmond and points north

I-85 from the North: Take I-85 South to the Hillandale Road exit (exit 174). Turn left and continue approximately one mile to the Durham VA Medical Center (Fulton Street). The medical center will be on the right.

From Oxford and points east

Take I-70 West to the Hillandale Road exit (exit 174). Turn left and continue approximately one mile to the Durham VA Medical Center (Fulton Street). The medical center will be on the right.

From Raleigh and points east

Take I-40 to NC 147 (Durham Expressway) in Research Triangle Park. Take Elba Street/Trent Drive (exit 15A) and follow the signs. If you continue straight off of the exit ramp, you will arrive at the front entrance to the medical center.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

508 Fulton Street

Durham, NC 27705-3875

Coordinates:

36°0'34.28"N 78°56'22.98"W