Veterans,
Our Greenville Health Care Center is hosting a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic over the next four Saturdays. Appointments are not required. Just drive-up, roll-up your sleeve, and get your flu vaccine!
Veterans are still able to receive their flu and updated 2023-2024 COVID vaccines anytime while at the Greenville HCC. Just let your care team know you'd like to be vaccinated.
What: Greenville Health Care Center Drive-Thru Flu Clinic
Where: 401 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834
When: Saturday, September 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, October 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, October 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, October 21, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Enemies change tactics over time, and so do viruses.
Keep your defenses current. Get vaccinated.
