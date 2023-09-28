Skip to Content
Greenville Health Care Center Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Yellow flyer with the information for the drive thru flu clinic with a cartoon of a nurse and a vehicle.

Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic

When:

Sat. Sep 30, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Greenville VA Clinic

Outdoors in the parking lot

401 Moye Boulevard

Greenville, NC

Cost:

Free

Veterans,

Our Greenville Health Care Center is hosting a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic over the next four Saturdays. Appointments are not required. Just drive-up, roll-up your sleeve, and get your flu vaccine! 

Veterans are still able to receive their flu and updated 2023-2024 COVID vaccines anytime while at the Greenville HCC. Just let your care team know you'd like to be vaccinated. 

What: Greenville Health Care Center Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Where: 401 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834

When: Saturday, September 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
          Saturday, October 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
          Saturday, October 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
          Saturday, October 21, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enemies change tactics over time, and so do viruses.

Keep your defenses current. Get vaccinated.

