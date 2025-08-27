Welcome Home Block Party
Durham VA Health Care System, Veterans Service Organizations, non-profits, and community service providers
When:
No event data
Where:
508 Fulton Street
Durham, NC
Cost:
Free
Join us at the Durham VA Health Care System for the second annual Welcome Home Block Party!
When: September 13th, 2025
Where: 508 Fulton St, Durham, NC 27705
Time: 10:00am to 2:00pm
This collaborative event, involving the Durham VA Health Care System, Veterans Service Organizations, non-profits, and community service providers. Offering a comprehensive range of services and support to Post-9/11 Veterans and their families. The primary objective is to facilitate a seamless transition into the VA health care system, ensuring no disruptions in service.
This is a free family-friendly gathering, designed to extend a warm welcome to our Post-9/11 Veterans as they join the Durham VA Health Care System.