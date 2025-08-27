Welcome Home Block Party

When: September 13th, 2025

Where: 508 Fulton St, Durham, NC 27705

Time: 10:00am to 2:00pm

This collaborative event, involving the Durham VA Health Care System, Veterans Service Organizations, non-profits, and community service providers. Offering a comprehensive range of services and support to Post-9/11 Veterans and their families. The primary objective is to facilitate a seamless transition into the VA health care system, ensuring no disruptions in service.

This is a free family-friendly gathering, designed to extend a warm welcome to our Post-9/11 Veterans as they join the Durham VA Health Care System.

For more information, please contact:

Candace.Parker@va.gov or Shakira.Nelson@va.gov