Durham VA Inaugural Creative Arts Festival

When:

Where:

Chapel, 3rd floor

508 Fulton Street

Durham, NC

Cost:

Free

VA medical facilities incorporate creative arts into their therapy programs to further the rehabilitation for both inpatients and outpatients. This year’s annual competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through that therapy and raises the visibility of the creative achievements of our Nation’s Veterans.  

 

Durham VA will host the inaugural Performing Arts Stage Show on Friday, September 26, from 1:30 pm to 3 pm in the Chapel of the main campus building.  

