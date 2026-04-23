16th Annual Walk & Roll VA2K!!!
VA2K, Walk & Roll
When:
Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET
Where:
Meet us at the front breezeway, by the flagpole!
508 Fulton Street
Durham, NC
Cost:
Free
16th Annual Walk & Roll VA2K!!!
Stretch: 11:45am
Walk: 12pm (1.24 miles)
Location
Durham VA Medical Center
508 Fulton St
Durham, NC 27705
Meet us at the front breezeway (by the flagpole!)
All are welcome!
**The following donations will be accepted to benefit homeless Veterans:
Backpacks
Toiletries
Socks
Undergarments
Blankets
Cleaning Supplies
Hats
Non-perishable Food (cannot be expired)