Meet us at the front breezeway, by the flagpole!

Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET

16th Annual Walk & Roll VA2K!!!

Stretch: 11:45am

Walk: 12pm (1.24 miles)

Location

Durham VA Medical Center

508 Fulton St

Durham, NC 27705

Meet us at the front breezeway (by the flagpole!)

All are welcome!

**The following donations will be accepted to benefit homeless Veterans:

Backpacks

Toiletries

Socks

Undergarments

Blankets

Cleaning Supplies

Hats

Non-perishable Food (cannot be expired)