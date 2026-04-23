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16th Annual Walk & Roll VA2K!!!

16th Annual VA2K 2016 Walk &amp; Roll poster featuring runners and wheelchair user.

VA2K, Walk & Roll

When:

Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET

Where:

Meet us at the front breezeway, by the flagpole!

508 Fulton Street

Durham, NC

Cost:

Free

16th Annual Walk & Roll VA2K!!!

Stretch: 11:45am
Walk: 12pm (1.24 miles)

Location
Durham VA Medical Center
508 Fulton St
Durham, NC 27705
Meet us at the front breezeway (by the flagpole!)

All are welcome!

**The following donations will be accepted to benefit homeless Veterans:
Backpacks
Toiletries
Socks
Undergarments
Blankets
Cleaning Supplies
Hats
Non-perishable Food (cannot be expired)

Other VA events

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