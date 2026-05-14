Veteran Tele-Town Hall

We invite all Veterans, their families, and caregivers to participate in our upcoming Tele-Town Hall event. This is your opportunity to connect with VA leadership, hear important updates, and get answers to your questions—all from the comfort of your own home, office, or wherever you choose to listen.

You can submit your questions in advance through our social media channels, or email them directly to: vhadurhcommunications@va.gov. Our team is ready to address your concerns and ensure your voice is heard.



Call to Join Tele-Town Hall:

Date and time: May 27th, 2026 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm

We look forward to your participation! Stay informed, stay connected, listen in and be part of the conversation.