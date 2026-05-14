Veteran Resource Fair

Join us on June 26th, 2026, for a special event dedicated to supporting Veterans, their families, and caregivers. The Veterans Resource Fair will be held at the Garner VA Clinic from 10:00am to 2:00pm, and we welcome you to take part in this great opportunity to explore a wide range of services and resources available to the Veteran community.

This event will feature representatives from VA departments and local community organizations, ready to provide information and answer questions about health care, benefits, employment, mental health services, and much more. Whether you are looking for assistance, resources, or simply want to connect with fellow Veterans, the Resource Fair is a perfect place to learn and engage.

There will also be opportunities to speak directly with VA staff, participate in informational sessions, and pick up resource materials relevant to your needs. Refreshments will be provided for attendees.

Save the date and plan to join us!

Location: Garner VA Clinic

Date: June 26th, 2026

Time: 10:00am – 2:00pm

We hope to see you there! For questions or updates, please stay tuned or contact vhadurhcommunications@va.gov.