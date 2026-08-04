Collaborating in Care: Ministry & Mental Health
When:
Sat. Sep 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
St. Paul AME Church
402 W Edenton Street
Raleigh , NC
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
A free community training for clergy and faith leaders, mental health professionals, and community advocates.
Registration required. Come for a collaborative conversation on:
*Building partnerships between faith and mental health communities
*Reducing stigma and promoting "no wrong door" care
*Learning strategies to recognize distress and prevent suicide
Register by September 8th at: https://varedcap.rcp.vaec.va.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=TDEY4HM7D7CED33M
Point of Contact:
Chaplain Carmen Battle
carmen.battle@va.gov