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Collaborating in Care: Ministry & Mental Health

When:

Sat. Sep 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

St. Paul AME Church

402 W Edenton Street

Raleigh , NC

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

A free community training for clergy and faith leaders, mental health professionals, and community advocates.

Registration required. Come for a collaborative conversation on:

*Building partnerships between faith and mental health communities
*Reducing stigma and promoting "no wrong door" care
*Learning strategies to recognize distress and prevent suicide

Register by September 8th at: https://varedcap.rcp.vaec.va.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=TDEY4HM7D7CED33M

Point of Contact: 
Chaplain Carmen Battle 
carmen.battle@va.gov

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