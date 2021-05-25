Congress has passed the SAVES Lives Act, allowing VA to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans not enrolled in VA care, along with some spouses and caregivers. VACCINATIONS FOR THESE GROUPS ARE NOT AVAILABLE YET. With limited supply of the vaccine, we’re working to determine how soon we can expand vaccinations for these new groups.

If you are able to get the vaccine sooner elsewhere, please do. What’s important is that you get the vaccine as quickly as possible. Check back often for updates.

All enrolled Veterans are now able to receive the COVID-19 Vaccines. Vaccination appointments are open to enrolled Veterans despite age, medical condition, or profession.

The Pfizer vaccine is being offered at the Durham VA Medical Center. The Moderna vaccine is being offered at the Greenville Health Care Center (GHCC). We are expecting to receive more of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single dose vaccine in the coming weeks.

We strongly recommend taking whichever vaccine is available to you first as all the available vaccines are FDA-authorized and have been shown to be safe and effective. They all prevent illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 and reduce the risk of spreading infection to others.

Currently, there are multiple appointment slots available at the Durham VA Medical Center and the Greenville Health Care Center, including weekdays and Saturday, March 20th. For an appointment, Veterans should call 919-286-0411, then “0” to schedule an appointment.

When you have a spot, take your shot! Mask up and sleeve up! Let’s end this pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Primary Caregivers enrolled in the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)

The Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS) Caregiver Support Program (CSP) recognizes the critical role you play in ensuring our Veterans are healthy and remain in a safe and comfortable environment.

Because of your critical role, we are excited to announce that we have received approval to vaccinate Primary or Secondary Family Caregivers who are enrolled in the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC).

For a Caregiver to be eligible for a vaccine, both of the following statements must be true:

The Caregiver must be an approved caregiver enrolled in our Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) (For information about this program please visit www.caregiver.va.gov)

The Veteran they care for must be currently eligible for a vaccine based on VA and CDC risk criteria.

Approved PCAFC Caregivers who are interested in receiving the vaccine will be scheduled when their Veteran is scheduled to receive the vaccine. Veterans must be enrolled in the Durham VA Health Care System to be vaccinated. Please go here to apply or mail applications to Durham VA Health Care System Attn: Eligibility 508 Fulton St. Durham, NC 27705 or call 1-877-222-8387.

Distribution is determined by Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. Currently, the DVAHCS is in Phase 1C of COVID-19 Vaccinations. To review the criteria for Phase 1C go and to receive information on how to schedule the COVID-19 Vaccine, please go here.

It is highly recommended that approved Caregivers, and their Veteran, call for scheduling together. The best time for approved Caregivers, and the Veterans they care for, to call for scheduling of the COVID-19 vaccine is between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 7 a.m., any day of the week.

Like VA, the state is also offering COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. We suggest using the location that is most convenient for you and allows you to be vaccinated on the earliest date possible. To receive VA updates about the COVID-19 vaccine please go to www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine.

Be sure to continue to mask up and to follow CDC guidelines, even after receiving your vaccinations. The COVID-19 vaccinations are another layer of protection for our Veterans. By following CDC guidelines you are reducing the chances of receiving or spreading COVID-19.

We strongly recommend you get vaccinated as soon as possible. Please call 919-286-5231 to schedule your vaccine appointment today. Walk-ins vaccinations are also available weekdays 8am-3pm (locations/hours subject to change):

Durham VA Medical Center - Pfizer (2 doses, 3 weeks apart) & Janssen/J&J (1 dose)

Raleigh 1 VA Clinic - Janssen/J&J (1 dose)

Raleigh 3 VA Clinic - Moderna (2 doses, 4 weeks apart)

Greenville VA Health Care Center - Moderna (2 doses, 4 weeks apart)

Morehead City VA Clinic - Janssen/J&J (1 dose)

As always, we look forward to serving you and again, thank you for choosing the Durham VA Health Care System