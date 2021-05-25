COVID-19 vaccines
The Durham VA Health Care System is able to provide COVID-19 Vaccines under the SAVES Lives Act, allowing VA to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans not enrolled in VA care, along with some spouses and caregivers.
Congress has passed the SAVES Lives Act, allowing VA to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans not enrolled in VA care, along with some spouses and caregivers. VACCINATIONS FOR THESE GROUPS ARE NOT AVAILABLE YET. With limited supply of the vaccine, we’re working to determine how soon we can expand vaccinations for these new groups.
If you are able to get the vaccine sooner elsewhere, please do. What’s important is that you get the vaccine as quickly as possible. Check back often for updates.
All enrolled Veterans are now able to receive the COVID-19 Vaccines. Vaccination appointments are open to enrolled Veterans despite age, medical condition, or profession.
The Pfizer vaccine is being offered at the Durham VA Medical Center. The Moderna vaccine is being offered at the Greenville Health Care Center (GHCC). We are expecting to receive more of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single dose vaccine in the coming weeks.
We strongly recommend taking whichever vaccine is available to you first as all the available vaccines are FDA-authorized and have been shown to be safe and effective. They all prevent illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 and reduce the risk of spreading infection to others.
Currently, there are multiple appointment slots available at the Durham VA Medical Center and the Greenville Health Care Center, including weekdays and Saturday, March 20th. For an appointment, Veterans should call 919-286-0411, then “0” to schedule an appointment.
When you have a spot, take your shot! Mask up and sleeve up! Let’s end this pandemic.
COVID-19 Vaccinations for Primary Caregivers enrolled in the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)
The Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS) Caregiver Support Program (CSP) recognizes the critical role you play in ensuring our Veterans are healthy and remain in a safe and comfortable environment.
Because of your critical role, we are excited to announce that we have received approval to vaccinate Primary or Secondary Family Caregivers who are enrolled in the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC).
For a Caregiver to be eligible for a vaccine, both of the following statements must be true:
- The Caregiver must be an approved caregiver enrolled in our Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) (For information about this program please visit www.caregiver.va.gov)
- The Veteran they care for must be currently eligible for a vaccine based on VA and CDC risk criteria.
Approved PCAFC Caregivers who are interested in receiving the vaccine will be scheduled when their Veteran is scheduled to receive the vaccine. Veterans must be enrolled in the Durham VA Health Care System to be vaccinated. Please go here to apply or mail applications to Durham VA Health Care System Attn: Eligibility 508 Fulton St. Durham, NC 27705 or call 1-877-222-8387.
Distribution is determined by Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. Currently, the DVAHCS is in Phase 1C of COVID-19 Vaccinations. To review the criteria for Phase 1C go and to receive information on how to schedule the COVID-19 Vaccine, please go here.
It is highly recommended that approved Caregivers, and their Veteran, call for scheduling together. The best time for approved Caregivers, and the Veterans they care for, to call for scheduling of the COVID-19 vaccine is between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 7 a.m., any day of the week.
Like VA, the state is also offering COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. We suggest using the location that is most convenient for you and allows you to be vaccinated on the earliest date possible. To receive VA updates about the COVID-19 vaccine please go to www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine.
Be sure to continue to mask up and to follow CDC guidelines, even after receiving your vaccinations. The COVID-19 vaccinations are another layer of protection for our Veterans. By following CDC guidelines you are reducing the chances of receiving or spreading COVID-19.
We strongly recommend you get vaccinated as soon as possible. Please call 919-286-5231 to schedule your vaccine appointment today. Walk-ins vaccinations are also available weekdays 8am-3pm (locations/hours subject to change):
Durham VA Medical Center - Pfizer (2 doses, 3 weeks apart) & Janssen/J&J (1 dose)
Raleigh 1 VA Clinic - Janssen/J&J (1 dose)
Raleigh 3 VA Clinic - Moderna (2 doses, 4 weeks apart)
Greenville VA Health Care Center - Moderna (2 doses, 4 weeks apart)
Morehead City VA Clinic - Janssen/J&J (1 dose)
As always, we look forward to serving you and again, thank you for choosing the Durham VA Health Care System
Were any steps skipped in the vaccine development and authorization process?
All the usual steps were taken to ensure the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness through a series of clinical trials. Some of the steps were overlapped to save time instead of waiting to do each step one at a time. The technology used in the vaccines was already developed before the pandemic and they take less time to produce than some other types of vaccines.
Does getting sick from COVID-19 provide better protection than the vaccine?
No. Both vaccines and natural infection provide protection again future COVID-19 illness, but vaccines are safer and studies show they provide more protection. There is a risk of severe illness with hospitalization and death among all age groups with COVID-19 infection. Even those who experience mild infection can still spread COVID-19 to others who may become very sick and die. Vaccines also lower the risk of spreading the virus to others.
What is the urgency to taking the vaccine now?
When enough people get vaccinated, we can stop the virus from spreading so easily and end the pandemic. If people wait to get vaccinated, the virus will have more chances to spread and mutate (change) which will cause more people to get infected and die and it will make vaccines less effective over time.
Should I get the COVID-19 vaccine even if I have underlying health conditions?
Yes! The vaccine protects people who are at higher risk for complications from COVID-19because of their underlying health conditions. The only reason you should NOT take the vaccine is if you have a severe allergy to the vaccine or its ingredients (e.g. polyethyleneglycol/Miralax or polysorbate). People who have a history of severe allergy to other things like peanuts or bee stings should be monitored for 30 minutes after vaccination for signs of an allergic reaction. We are not sure how well the vaccine works in people with a weakened immune system but it will likely provide some protection and is not dangerous for those groups of people. If you have more questions, you can contact your VA healthcare provider.
Is it possible to get COVID-19 from the vaccine?
No, there is no live virus in the vaccine, therefore it cannot cause COVID-19 infection.
Will I get a blood clot if I take the vaccine?
The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine was paused because of reports of rare blood clots, mostly in younger women. This condition is thought to occur in less than 1 in 100,000women and less than 1 in a million men. Women under 50 may consider taking the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which have not been associated with the rare immune system-related blood clotting syndrome.
Do COVID-19 vaccines cause infertility?
There have been no reports of infertility in the safety monitoring system among vaccinated individuals. Women have become pregnant after vaccination. There is no evidence that the vaccine targets a protein needed to create placenta. Fever can lead to pregnancy complications; however, the risk of fever from COVID-19 is much greater than the risk of fever from vaccine. Pregnant women can take Tylenol if their temperature rises after vaccination.
Do any of the vaccines contain fetal tissue?
No. All vaccine ingredients are listed in the Emergency Use Authorization fact sheets and there is no fetal tissue in the vaccines. No fetuses were harmed in the vaccine development process. Some existing cell lines were used for early research in development of the Janssen vaccine. This is not the case for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Do COVID-19 vaccines change your DNA (genetic code) and how long do they stay in your body?
No. Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines use a different kind of genetic code called mRNA that tells your body to make a protein that your immune system can target so that if/when you are exposed to COVID-19, your immune system will attack the virus before it can cause a serious infection. The mRNA does not get into the part of your body’s cells where DNA is stored and does not change your genetic code. The mRNA only lasts in your body for a day or two and the protein it makes only stays in your body for a few weeks. Your immune system will remember the protein and provide protection for at least 6 months and likely years.
Does the vaccine have a tracking device?
No.
Can my family get vaccinated through VA?
All Veterans, spouses, caregivers, and CHAMPVA survivors/dependents are eligible for vaccination under the SAVE LIVES Act. Anyone who is not currently enrolled in VA should go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to see if you are eligible and to sign up. Eligible individuals should wait 20 minutes after signing up before calling 919-286-5231 to schedule an appointment or come to one of the vaccine clinics during walk-up hours.