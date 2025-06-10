Coming Soon! The Garner VA Clinic is a new 240,000 square foot outpatient facility located at 2700 Benson Road, Garner, NC. This clinic is strategically positioned to serve the growing number of Veterans in Wake County, the fastest-growing county within the Durham VA Health Care System service area. Groundbreaking for the clinic began in March 2023, and we are preparing to welcome our first patient at the end of July 2025.