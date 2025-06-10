Garner VA Clinic
Coming Soon! The Garner VA Clinic is a new 240,000 square foot outpatient facility located at 2700 Benson Road, Garner, NC. This clinic is strategically positioned to serve the growing number of Veterans in Wake County, the fastest-growing county within the Durham VA Health Care System service area. Groundbreaking for the clinic began in March 2023, and we are preparing to welcome our first patient at the end of July 2025.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
The Garner VA Clinic is a new outpatient facility within the Durham VA Health Care System. It is scheduled to open in late July 2025 and will offer Primary Care, Mental Health, Urgent Care, as well as some specialty care, Xray, CT scan and mammography services.
Veterans currently receiving care at transition clinics will be directly contacted regarding their transition. New Veteran patients will have the opportunity to schedule appointments through the VA scheduling system as we near the clinic’s opening date.
No. If you are already enrolled in VA health care, you will automatically be eligible to receive care at the Garner VA Clinic.
Yes, walk-in services may be available for Urgent Care beginning late summer 2025. Scheduled appointments will be required for Primary Care and Mental Health Services.
Yes. We will strive to maintain provider continuity; however, some Veterans may be assigned a new provider based on clinic availability.
Yes. VA Transportation services may be available based on eligibility criteria. Our Center for Development and Civic Engagement, formerly known as Voluntary Services, will continue working with Veteran Service Organizations to assist Veterans in reaching their appointments. Additional information will be provided as the opening date approaches.
While not all services will be immediately available at the opening of the Garner VA Clinic, we are committed to gradually introducing a comprehensive array of services. These will eventually include:
Primary Care Services
Mental Health Services
Prosthetics
Pain Clinic
Pharmacy
Lab Draws
Endoscopy
Audiology and Speech Pathology
Dermatology
Podiatry
Limited Cardiology
Pulmonary
Eye Clinic
Urgent Care
Radiology
Veterans Canteen Services
We have ample parking available to Veterans at no charge, with over 1,200 parking spaces available on-site.
Be sure to check back to this page for regular updates. We will also send out updates through our email newsletter and social media.