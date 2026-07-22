Durham VA Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 22, 2026

DURHAM, NC - Durham VA Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for [Facility Name]Durham VA Medical Center in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

[ADD LIST]Expansion of the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU)

Replacing Pharmacy Air Handling Units

“This funding allows [Facility Name] to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in [City/Region],” said [Facility Director Name and Title].“This funding strengthens our ability to fulfill Durham VA’s mission of providing safe, high-quality care for Veterans,” said Peter Tillman, Durham VA’s Chief Operating Officer. “These resources support essential modernization and improvements that keep our facility efficient, secure, and prepared to meet the needs of Veterans across Central and Eastern North Carolina.”

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

For more information, contact Chris Camacho at Christopher.Camacho@va.gov or .

###