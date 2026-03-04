Durham VA upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

March 4, 2026

Durham , NC - DURHAM, NC – Durham VA Health Care System today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Durham VA improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

• Facility switchgear replacement

• Installation of sterile processing equipment

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure means better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable Durham VA to achieve that goal,” said Peter Tillman, Chief Operations Officer, DVAHCS. “These projects, and others, are helping us to fulfill our sacred obligation to Veterans.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

• Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 60%.

• Eliminated the backlog of Veteran families waiting for VA health care.

• Processed record numbers of disability claims, reaching an all-time fiscal-year high of three million claims processed Sept. 30.

• Opened 25 new health care clinics, expanding access for Vets around the country.

• Offered Veterans more than 1.9 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.

