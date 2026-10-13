VA awards $153,135 in grants for adaptive sports programs in North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE

October 13, 2026

Durham, NC - The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $153,135 in grants to one community-based organization in North Carolina that provides adaptive sports programs.

This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to advance adapted sports programs for Veterans and active-duty service members.

Adaptive sports programs give Veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being, and quality of life through a variety of competitive and recreational activities. These activities, such as archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, fishing, and many others, enable Veterans to rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

View the complete list of grant awardees.

“Adaptive sports programs succeed because of the dedicated community organizations that create welcoming spaces for Veterans to thrive,” said Durham VA Health Care System Interim Executive Director George Drexel. “Through these grants, we’re investing in those partnerships and expanding opportunities for Veterans to build resilience, connection, and confidence through recreation and competition.”

Since the establishment of the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has awarded over $150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.

For more information, contact Chief of Strategic Communications Chris Camacho, at Christopher.Camacho@va.gov or -6986.