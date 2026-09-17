VA awards $34.9 million in grants to fight Veteran homelessness in North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE

September 17, 2026

Durham, NC - DURHAM, NC - The Department of Veteran Affairs today awarded $34.9 million in grants to 25 community organizations to help Veterans in FY2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in North Carolina.

This funding is part of a record-high $1.17 billion in grants awarded to 680 organizations across the country to fight veteran homelessness. The grant follow VA's success and housing 51,936 homeless Veterans in Fiscal Year 2025, the highest number in 7 years.

Resources and supportive services grants will be distributed through the agency's Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program to:

Prevent the imminent loss of home.

Identify new, more suitable housing situations for Veterans and families.

Rapidly re-house Veterans and their families who are homeless and might remain homeless without assistance.

Funds for transitional housing and intensive supportive services will be distributed through the agency's Grant and Per Diem (GPD) program to:

Fund transitional housing with supported services or service centers.

Support transition-in-place, housing, where Veterans remain in their current housing units while receiving services to help them move toward permanent, stable housing.

Provide special housing designated to better serve women Veterans and those who are chronically mentally ill, frail, or elderly.

View the list of SSVF and GPD awardees here.

"Every Veteran we serve deserves a save place to call home-and the support to build a healthy, secure future," said Peter Tillman, Interim Director of Durham VA Healthcare System. "These grants deepen Durham's VA's partnership in the community and help us deliver meaningful resources directly to the Veterans who need them the most."

For more information, contact, Chief of Strategic Communications Chris Camacho, at Christopher.Camacho@va.gov or -6986.

If you are a Veteran who is experienced homelessness or at risk of homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET ). Visit the VA Homeless Program website to learn about housing initiatives and other programs for Veterans exiting homelessness.