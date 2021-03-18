Dr. Emler received her MD degree from Temple University School of Medicine. She performed her residency training in Internal Medicine at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Dr. Emler earned her Masters in Health Care Management form the Harvard School of Public Health. Prior to joining the Durham VA Health Care System, Dr. Emler served as the chief of primary and clinical care at the Lincoln VA Clinic, which is a part of the Nebraska Western Iowa Healthcare System.