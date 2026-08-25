In his current role, Mr. Avery is responsible for outpatient operations across the health care system's community based outpatient clinics, including space and facility planning, lease oversight, equipment and supply chain support, and clinical service activation. Mr. Avery continues to serve as Administrator of the Garner VA Clinic, a position he has held since 2023. His portfolio includes the Garner VA Clinic and sites of care in the Greenville VA Health Care Center service area.

Mr. Avery led the activation of the Garner VA Clinic from construction through opening, coordinating with Office of Construction and Facilities Management, developers and contractor teams, contracting, and clinical leadership. The project consolidated three undersized Raleigh clinics into a single facility and activated more than 45 clinical services, including primary care, mental health, urgent care, radiology, laboratory, pharmacy, and a gastroenterology and endoscopy suite.

Mr. Avery began his VA career in 2008 at the VA Hudson Valley Health Care System, advancing through logistics, contracting, and mental health business management roles before joining Durham in 2019. At Durham he served in the Medical Center Director's office and as senior administrator for Ambulatory Care Service, where clinic grid and scheduling redesign brought new patient wait times to among the best in VISN 6.

Mr. Avery received a Master of Public Administration degree in health care administration and an undergraduate degree in organizational leadership and communication, both from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a certified VA Mentor, and Contracting Officer's Representative. He is a U.S. Army veteran.

His professional strengths include health care operations management, clinical efficiency and access improvement, facility activation and space planning, and developing frontline supervisors into operational leader