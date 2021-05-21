Prior to that, he served as Ambulatory Care Operations Director for the VA Southeast Health Care Network (VISN 7) in Atlanta, Georgia, overseeing ambulatory operations from June 2016 – January 2020. He previously served as Health Systems Specialist to the Chief Medical Officer at the VA South Central VA Health Care Network (VISN 16) in Jackson, Mississippi.

Mr. Ferguson earned his Bachelor of Radiologic Sciences degree from University of South Alabama. He received his Master of Science in Health Administration and Master of Science in Health Informatic, from the University of Alabama, at Birmingham. Mr. Ferguson served in the Army National Guard and was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), Disabled American Veterans, and the American Legion.

