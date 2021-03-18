Paul_Crews

In this role, Mr. Crews will oversee delivery of healthcare to nearly 70,000 Veterans at 10 sites of care across eastern and central N.C. with an operating budget of $750 million.

Before joining the DVAHCS team, Mr. Crews served as Interim Director of the VA Western New York Healthcare System since October 2017. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Director of the San Francisco VA Health Care System overseeing non-clinical operations from June 2016 – October 2017 and Associate Director from January 2016 – June 2016. He previously served as the Associate Director of the Tennessee Valley VA Health Care System (TVHS) in Nashville, Tennessee. Before that, he served as the Chief of Quality, Safety, and Value at TVHS for over four years.

Prior to joining the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), Mr. Crews was Associate Administrator for the Riverside Health System's Tappahannock Hospital in Virginia, Vice President of the Virginia Rural Health Association, and served as the Chair of the State's Rural Health Workgroup on Quality. Mr. Crews has over 28 years of healthcare experience which includes rural emergency medical services, hospital emergency medicine, military medicine with both the Navy and Army, rural community health planning, rural health policy analysis, healthcare quality and patient safety, and healthcare administration.

Mr. Crews earned his Bachelor of Healthcare Administration degree from Texas State University and received his Master of Public Health in Management and Policy from the School of Public Health at Texas A&M University. Mr. Crews served seven years in the United States Navy. He is a member of the National Association for Healthcare Quality and a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.