According to recent estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 70,000 Americans will lose their lives from drug overdose in 2026. While that is 13% decline from last year’s numbers (nearly 92,000), that still means a lot of grieving loved ones.

25 Years On. Still Needed

Celebrated every year on August 31, and in its 25th year, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) honors and acknowledges the lives of those lost to overdose and helps to spread the message that overdose is preventable.

“There’s a stigma that goes with addiction, and that often prevents someone who is struggling from getting the help they need,” says Melvania Williams, a Physician Assistant and Durham VA’s Pain Management, Opioid Safety, and Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Manager. “International Overdose Awareness Day allows us to reach effectively those suffering in silence.”

The Subtle Approach

Part of the stigma of drug addiction is the assumption that many of those affected by it are easy to identify, but often, looks can be deceiving.

“Not all of those suffering from substance use disorder get drugs from a dealer,” says Williams. “A lot of our Veterans develop substance abuse problems through the medications they are prescribed.”

To combat this and ensure that medications intended to help don’t end up hurting, Williams has teamed up with other providers within the Durham VA Health Care System to ensure Veterans receive proper counseling in medication and pain management. Recognizing that many Veterans and their families are often reluctant to ask directly for help, Williams and other Durham VA services, such as Social Work and Mental Health, along with other volunteers, offer free Naloxone. This medication helps reduce or reverse the effects of opioids in Veterans who are suffering from or at risk of substance abuse disorder.

“We’re expanding our reach with the resources we have, so we’re having a Naloxone blitz,” says Williams. “When providers come together to fight against substance abuse disorder, we can save more lives.”

The Purple Path

Purple has long been associated with mourning, loss, spirituality, and, in some cultures, immortality. To commemorate those in our community who lost their lives to drug overdose over the years, the Durham VA installed purple lights along the path leading to our main gate. The placement of these lights also symbolizes the idea of the hospital as a beacon of hope for those struggling with substance abuse disorder. If you happen to be near the Durham VA’s main campus after sundown, be sure to check them out.

Breaking the Cycle

If you use opioids or know someone who does, VA encourages you to:

Know the signs of a potential overdose. These include loss of consciousness, slowed breathing, pinpoint pupils, a slowed heart rate, and pale, blue, or cold skin.

Be prepared to respond. Ideally, that means having naloxone on hand and knowing how to use it. Naloxone can reverse the effects of an overdose.

If you think someone is experiencing an overdose, take action:

Dial 911. Administer naloxone if available. Turn the person on their side.

Keep the person awake and breathing.

Resources

VA has resources to help, both to save lives when someone is experiencing an overdose and to turn lives around by helping Veterans affected by substance use disorders:

Remember, you are not fighting this battle alone, the VA has your back.