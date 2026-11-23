Veterans gathered at the Blind Rehabilitation Outpatient Clinic last week for a special Thanksgiving-themed No-Cook Food Group session, where healthy recipes, adaptive cooking techniques, and camaraderie were all on the menu.

Led monthly by Paul Moton, Blind Rehabilitation Specialist, and Demetris D. McLeod, Recreation Therapist, the group helps Veterans with visual impairments learn to prepare nutritious meals using adaptive devices and minimal food preparation.

For Veterans living with vision loss, the group offers a welcoming space to learn, share experiences, and build lasting connections with others who understand their journey.

Air Force Veteran Collserran, who is visually impaired, sought out the Blind Rehabilitation program after relocating from Puerto Rico. Looking for opportunities to continue learning and connect with fellow Veterans, she quickly became involved in the group and says it has become much more than a monthly class.

“This group promotes friendship, connection, and the opportunity to learn from one another. The classes are full of knowledge, and for many of us, it has become a second family,” Collserran said.

The holiday-themed session included special treats for Veterans, many of whom live alone or face challenges preparing certain foods independently because of vision loss. The gathering reflected the program's broader mission of empowering Veterans with the tools, confidence, and support needed to maintain healthy, independent lives.

As the group shared recipes and holiday treats, the No-Cook Food Group offered more than just a chance to learn how to prepare a meal. It is an opportunity to learn new skills, gain confidence, and spend time with people who understand the challenges of living with vision loss.