ANA Honors Durham VA Nurse Leader

Over his 30-plus-year nursing career, Durham VA Health Care System nurse Ben Valente carved out an illustrious reputation. From his humble beginnings as a newly minted nursing school graduate in the Philippines, to a respected and recognized nurse leader.

“I started at Durham VA in 2001,” Valente said. “I was assigned to the MICU, and I enjoyed the work so much that I’ve stayed in this department for 25 years.”

Recently, Valente was invited to the American Nurses Association 2026 National Awards Program in Washington, D.C., where he received the Distinguished Direct Patient Care Award. This is no small achievement; recipients of ANA National Awards represent the Nation’s top nurses. Ben was one of four Nurses to win this year’s award, and the only VA nurse to be honored.

“I found out that I had won this award when I received a letter from the ANA inviting me to the awards ceremony,” Valente said. “This was a proud moment for me. Not just winning the award but having the opportunity to represent the VA at the ceremony.”

Inspired by legendary nurse leader Mary Ellen Patton, a tireless champion of bedside nurses, the Distinguished Direct Patient Care Award honors nurses who not only provide exemplary direct patient care but also advance the profession through personal leadership development and by serving as inspirational role models.

This most recent award isn’t the only time Valente was in the spotlight. A year ago, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein proclaimed August as Sepsis Awareness Month, largely thanks to Valente’s tireless efforts. In 2024, Valente was also awarded the North Carolina Nurses Association’s Practice Nurse of the Year. He’s also received the VISN 6 Secretary Award for Excellence in Nursing and Advancement of Nursing Program in 2024.

“The Sepsis Month Proclamation was a big moment for me,” Valente says. “Hospitals lose so many patients every year because of it. Getting that recognition played a big part in my ANA Award.”

Despite his high achievements, Valente is surprisingly humble. For him, the real reward comes from caring for Veterans and mentoring Durham VA’s newest nursing talent.

“Our future, as a profession, depends on these new nurses,” Valente says. “Watching them grow and gain confidence in patient care settings is the greatest reward of all.”