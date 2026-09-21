Connection, Creativity, and Community-Women Veterans

During a special evening at the Raleigh Vet Center, Women Veterans came together to experience creativity, community, and connection in a setting designed especially for them

Coordinated by Centers for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) and in partnership with the American Legion Auxiliary, the Women Veterans Paint and Sip offered attendees a peaceful space to unwind, create art, and connect with others who share the unique bond of military service.

Building on Durham VA’s mission to support Women Veterans, Isom Hodges, Marine Veteran and Voluntary Service Specialist, spearheaded this creative experience, which welcomed about ten Women Veterans.

“I have always felt like women Veterans and military spouses don't get enough credit or enough recognition,” Hodges said. “The Paint and Sip was a way to bring together this community to share space and have a time of peace and tranquility.”

For Air Force Veteran Trina Zazarine, the event delivered exactly that.

“The event was nice. It offered good camaraderie, and it felt like a meaningful get‑together for women Veterans,” Zazarine said. “The catering was outstanding, and the instructors were great. They were friendly and supportive, and the whole event was just well done.”

As they painted, the Women Veterans sipped water, tea, and lemonade and enjoyed individual charcuterie cups, connecting over shared experiences from their military service. A combination that perfectly matched the relaxed, creative mood of the event.

“I would definitely attend more events,” Zazarine added. “I’d love to see other creative options such as scrapbooking and other crafts women Veterans would enjoy.”

Moments of creativity and connection like this Paint and Sip can strengthen community among Women Veterans.

“I was not expecting a goodie bag… that was so much appreciated and so very sweet,” Zazarine said. “It was very thoughtful.”

This event demonstrated how even simple creative gatherings can offer healing, affirmation, and joy while reminding Women Veterans that they are valued and supported.

To discover upcoming Women Veteran programs and future events, visit the Durham VA Health Care System website or follow us on Facebook.