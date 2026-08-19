Greenville VA HCC Celebrates Labyrinth Ribbon Cutting: A Pathway to Wellness

The Greenville VA Health Care Center (HCC) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of its new Labyrinth, a peaceful pathway designed to support reflection, mindfulness, and overall well-being for Veterans, their families, and staff.

Those participating in the celebration included Assistant Director Sarah Fredrickson, members of the Whole Health Team, Janelle Zuttel, Sharon Lipp, and Daryl Macaluso. As part of the ceremony, Sharon Lipp read the poem “A Labyrinth,” highlighting the contemplative purpose and meaning of the new pathway.

Unlike a maze, a labyrinth has a single path leading toward the center and back out again. There are no wrong turns or dead ends. Walking the path encourages individuals to slow down, reflect, and be present in the moment.

The Greenville VA HCC Labyrinth serves as a pathway to wellness. Offering Veterans, their families, and staff a welcoming outdoor space to walk contemplatively, find moments of quiet, and support their Whole Health journey.

The ribbon cutting marked more than the opening of a new walking path. It celebrated Greenville, VA HCC's continued commitment to creating spaces that support the mind, body, and spirit while providing Veterans with opportunities to focus on what matters most in their lives.

The celebration concluded with a blessing led by Chaplain Nicole Tota, offering a fitting close to the ceremony and dedicating the Labyrinth as a space for peace, reflection, and healing.

The Labyrinth is now open for Veterans, families, and staff to experience as a place to walk, reflect, and reconnect.