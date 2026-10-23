No Room for Failure: Safe Care Puts Veterans First

At Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS), there is little room for error when it comes to caring for Veterans. A misdiagnosis, a wrong dosage of medication, or missing the signs of a potentially serious health problem can lead to catastrophic results.

To keep a safe and watchful eye on our Veterans as they navigate their care, Durham VA’s Quality and Patient Safety (QSP) Team brings together highly qualified staff to manage everything from Risk Management to High Reliability Organizational standards. QSP Teams are standard across the VHA, and their efficacy speaks for itself, with recent surveys showing that over 92% of Veterans voice their trust in VA Health Care.

QSP Teams are only the tip of the patient safety iceberg; all employees at the Durham VA are trained to look for potential safety hazards and either correct them on the spot or report them up the line. This includes nurses like Anne Phillips, a Durham VA Emergency Department nurse, whose quick thinking and intuition literally saved a Veteran’s life.

Recently, a Veteran came to Durham VA’s Emergency Department complaining of severe back pain and weakness in his legs. Back problems are a common health complaint among Veterans, but after an examination and a deep dive into the Veteran’s chart, Phillips knew that something more serious was amiss.

“I noticed the Veteran visited other Emergency Departments over 30 times and received extensive evaluations,” said Phillips. “But his severe pain kept him coming back. I noticed he had recent aortic surgery.”

Rather than assuming that the Veteran’s symptoms were simply a continuation of his previous back pain or weakness, Phillips conducted a thorough assessment and recognized critical changes in his condition. She observed that his lower extremities were cool and dusky and was unable to detect a pulse.

“That’s an indication of a very serious circulation problem,” said Phillips. “I saw that at the very least, this Veteran was at risk of losing a limb.”

After sharing her concerns with her medical team, a vascular surgeon was consulted, and additional tests were performed. The result? The Veteran suffered from a complete aortic occlusion, a blockage of blood flow to the aorta.

“We got him transferred to Duke University Hospital for emergency surgery that day,” said Phillips.

Anne’s vigilance, clinical knowledge, and refusal to accept a simplified explanation for the Veteran’s symptoms helped prevent further delays in treatment.

“It can be very frustrating for a patient when you feel your concerns are not taken seriously,” said Phillips. “It’s an incredibly rewarding feeling to be able to validate this Veteran’s concerns, and save his life in the process.”

To learn more about the VHA’s commitment to patient safety, please visit the VHA National Center for Patient Safety homepage.