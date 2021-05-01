Local Features
Local Feature
On May 10, 2021, Dr. William Yancy, a research associate at the Durham VA Health Care System Health Services Research and Development (HSR&D) Center of Innovation to Accelerate Discovery and Practice Transformation (ADAPT) was awarded the HSR&D Award for Best Research Paper for 2020.