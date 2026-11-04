Princeton Tigerlilies Inspire Veterans Through Song

Veterans and staff at the Durham VA Medical Center enjoyed a special performance by the Princeton University Tigerlilies, who visited campus to share their signature a cappella sound with inpatient and outpatient Veterans.

Their appearance was coordinated by the Center for Development and Civic Engagement as part of Durham VA’s ongoing commitment to bring enriching, Whole Health–aligned activities to those we serve.

The Tigerlilies, now in their 55th year, performed several songs and spent time meeting with Veterans after the event. For many in attendance, the performance offered a meaningful break in their day and a chance to reconnect through music.

“I’ve always loved music. Performing for Veterans for the first time was special,” said Emily Sue, a Princeton senior and president of the group. “I loved it; music is such a universal language, no matter who you are.”

For sophomore Caroline Vogt, the performance carried a sense of tradition. Her mother sang with Tigerlilies in the 1980s and 1990s, and Vogt said the visit to Durham VA felt like a meaningful continuation of that legacy.



“My mother was a Tigerlilies in the 80s and 90s, so I grew up wanting to be one,” said Vogt. “We always try to give back to our communities, and performing here was a great way to do that.”

Veterans attending the event expressed joy and appreciation for the performance, noting how meaningful it was to have young performers visit and spend time in the medical center.

Joe Reale, a Veteran and American Legion Department of North Carolina Commander, also attended and said the group’s harmonies reminded him of classic Northeast vocal styles he grew up hearing.



“In the 50s, this was the predominant sound, and hearing it again brought back great memories,” said Reale. “The Tigerlilies are a good group of girls, and their performance was enjoyable.”

Events like this support the Whole Health model, connecting music and the creative arts as meaningful tools for emotional and social well‑being. Bringing community partners like Princeton Tigerlilies creates moments where Veterans feel seen, appreciated, and connected.

For many, the visit provided a welcome sense of connection and acknowledgment, delivering care that supports the whole person and honors the experience of those who served.