Ready to Serve, Ready to Lead

During her post graduate training program, Jaylan Brown discovered the VA mission that reshaped her career path and strengthened her commitment to serving Veterans.

Building on that experience, Brown now serves as a Health System Specialist at Durham VA and is a graduate of the Graduate Healthcare Administration Training Program (GHATP). The program develops aspiring health care leaders through hands-on rotations, projects, and mentorship across diverse clinical and administrative services.

As part of that training, GHATP fellows - including Brown - take on major projects throughout their fellowship. One example is a Saturday dental hygiene clinic launched at the Greenville VA Health Care Center in Greenville, North Carolina. This Saturday clinic was part of Brown’s capstone project and expanded dental care access to Veteran. The clinic also gave Brown firsthand insight into community-based services and the impact of accessible care.

Reflecting on her experience, Brown said the people she worked with played a key role in her decision to stay with VA.

“Working with people who are truly dedicated to the mission is why I chose the VA over any other place where I could have trained,” she said.

Brown’s experience is one of many that demonstrated how GHATP prepares the next generation of health care leaders for executive roles within VHA. Another alum, Destiny Hayes, found her pathway shaped by her own early experiences growing up in a small, underserved rural community in North Carolina.

Hayes completed her fellows with Durham VA after earning her master’s degree in health administration. She said the program offered a revealing look into how VA operates.

“The GHATP program provided me with a firsthand look at how VA functions, particularly the layers of directives and approvals we work through,” Hayes said. “The foundational skills I learned managing those processes still support the work I do now.”

Transitioning from administrative learning to personal motivation, GHATP also attracts fellows like Eric Mtika, whose connection to the mission is rooted in his military services. Mtika served as an infantryman and deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. The loos of peers and challenges faced by services members overseas motivated him to choose VA for his career.

“VA was where I wanted to continue service my country,” Mtika said. “VA’s impact to Veterans is incredibly expansive and rewarding.”

Before joining GHATP, Mtika worked in physical medicine and rehabilitation, later advancing through several administrative roles. His experience highlights the career mobility and growth the program supports.

Together, Brown, Hayes, and Mtika illustrate how GHATP fosters collaboration, mission-driver leadership, and a deeper understanding of how each service contributes to Veteran care. All three shared enthusiasm for working with leaders, learning how VA services operate, and expanding their knowledge to better support Veterans.

“Veterans have needs that are very unique, but to have a place where they can come home and be served is special,” Mtika said.

Ultimately, the GHATP experience places emerging leaders in environments rich with learning opportunities and professional development.

For those considering the GHATP pathway, visit the Graduate Health Administration Training Program page at https://www.va.gov/durham-health-care/work-with-us/internships-and-fellowships/graduate-healthcare-administration-training-program-ghatp-fellowship/ to learn from experienced VA leaders and help shape the future of care for our nation’s Veterans.

Ready to Serve, Ready to Lead

By: Jack Gottfrid, Summer Youth Volunteer

Durham VA Health Care System