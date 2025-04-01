VA-STEP Nursing Training Program
The Veterans Affairs Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP) offers exceptional nursing students the opportunity to enhance their clinical competencies at an approved VA Medical Center. Designed to strengthen participants’ clinical skills, judgment, and critical thinking, the program prepares students to provide high-quality care for the nation’s Veterans.
Under the guidance of a qualified BSN-prepared RN preceptor, nursing students gain hands-on experience in a structured learning environment. To be eligible, nursing students must have completed their junior year in an accredited baccalaureate nursing program. Participants are required to complete 400 clinical hours prior to graduation.
Program Goal
Nursing students will learn the role of the professional nurse within a healthcare system using evidenced based practice for best patient outcomes. They will understand the culture and special needs of the Veteran population. The goal is for the participant to develop confidence, critical thinking, and proficiency of nursing skills.
Benefits
- Paid internship
- One-on-one clinical preceptorship with a highly qualified RN throughout the internship.
- Shadowing opportunities in specialty areas such as the ICU, infusion clinic, OR, wound care, and others.
- A seamless transition into the Durham VA RN Transition to Practice Program (RNTTP) or Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency (PBRNR).
Eligibility Criteria
- Must be U.S. Citizen.
- Currently enrolled in an ACEN or CCNE accredited BSN program.
- Have completed the final semester/quarter of junior year prior to the program start date for Nursing.
- Minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
- Proficient in written and spoken English.
- Background & Security Investigation are required.
- Meet physical examination requirements at the time of entry
- A desire and plan to continue as a RN at the VA after completion of the internship
- Not have a service obligation to any other Federal, state, or private institution or be a recipient of any Federal scholarship that incurs a service obligation to another agency.
- Ability to complete 400 hours at the Durham VA facility.
Application Process
Complete the VA-STEP Application Process through the website: About VA-STEP - Veterans Affairs Scholarship Program (intelliworxit.com)
- Application completed by student applicant in AMS must include:
- Two (2) Recommendations Letters:
- Required: Dean/Academic Faculty
- Required: Employer/Manager/Other
- Resume
- Transcript
- DD214 (current and former service members)
For a detailed step-by-step process on how to apply to VA-STEP follow this link (VA-STEP).
Claudette Forrest RN
Nurse Recruiter
VA Durham health care
Phone:
Email: Claudette.Forrest@va.gov
Shawanda Lang DNP, RN-CMSRN
VA-STEP Coordinator
VA Durham health care
Phone:
Email: Shawanda.Lang@va.gov