Application Procedure
The Durham VA Pharmacy Residency programs will utilize the Pharmacy Online Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) for processing all applications. For more information: www.ashp.org/phorcas
Requirements:
- Application
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Professional transcripts
- PhORCAS recommendation form from three references
Due:
- PGY1: January 1, 2021
- PGY2: January 4, 2021 (all PGY2 programs)
Qualifications:
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited College of Pharmacy or a Bachelor of Pharmacy with equivalent clinical experience
- Licensure/eligibility for licensure in the U.S.
- U. S. Citizen
- Completion of an accredited PGY1 Residency Program (PGY2 Only)