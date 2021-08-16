 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

.

Application Procedure

The Durham VA Pharmacy Residency programs will utilize the Pharmacy Online Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) for processing all applications. For more information: www.ashp.org/phorcas

Requirements:

  • Application
  • Letter of intent
  • Curriculum vitae
  • Professional transcripts
  • PhORCAS recommendation form from three references

Due:   

  • PGY1: January 1, 2021
  • PGY2: January 4, 2021 (all PGY2 programs)

Qualifications:

  • Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited College of Pharmacy or a Bachelor of Pharmacy with equivalent clinical experience
  • Licensure/eligibility for licensure in the U.S.
  • U. S. Citizen
  • Completion of an accredited PGY1 Residency Program (PGY2 Only)
Self Reflections Questions for PGY1 Residents Only (DOC)
Last updated: