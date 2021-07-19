Current Pharmacy Residents

2020-2021 Pharmacy Residents

PGY1:

Jinah Han, PharmD is a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Resident. She received her pharmacy degree from UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Jinah’s pharmacy practice interests include oncology, geriatrics, and ambulatory care. Upon completion of her residency, she plans to pursue a PGY2 residency in one of her interest areas. Her long-term goal is to practice as a board-certified clinical pharmacy specialist and serve as a preceptor for PharmD students. Contact information: Jinah.han@va.gov

Krishna Rana, PharmD is a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Resident. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Krishna’s practice interests include ambulatory care and geriatrics. He plans to pursue PGY2 residency training in one of these areas of interest. His long-term goal is to practice as a board-certified clinical pharmacist and to serve as a preceptor for PharmD students. Contact information: Krishna.Rana@va.gov

PGY2 – Medication-Use Safety and Policy

Andrew Jennings, PharmD is a PGY2 Medication-Use Safety and Policy (MUSP) Pharmacy Resident. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan and completed a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, Michigan. After completion of residency, Andrew worked for a year as a clinical staff pharmacist at Ascension Genesys Hospital prior to applying for PGY2. His practice areas of interest include medication-use policy, mediation safety, and pharmacy administration. Upon completion of residency, Andrew hopes to pursue a career in medication-use management or hospital administration. Contact information: Andrew.Jennings1@va.gov

PGY2 - Geriatrics:

Paige Morizio, PharmD is a PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Resident. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and completed her PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Durham VA Health Care System. Paige’s pharmacy practice interests include geriatrics and ambulatory care. Upon completion of residency, she hopes to obtain a clinical pharmacy specialist position while remaining within the VA system. Contact information: Paige.Morizio@va.gov

Vinita Mistry, PharmD is a PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Resident. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy in Storrs, CT and completed her PGY1 pharmacy residency at the Coatesville VA Medical Center in Coatesville, PA. Vinita’s practice interests include geriatrics, ambulatory care, and psychiatric medicine. Upon completion of residency, she plans to pursue a clinical pharmacy specialist position within the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System. Her long-term goals are to practice as a board-certified geriatric pharmacist in the outpatient setting. Contact information: Vinita.Mistry2@va.gov

PGY2 - Oncology:

Phillip Tampis, PharmD is a PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Resident. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. He completed his PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, SC. His interests include ambulatory oncology and hematologic malignancies. Upon completion of his residency, he hopes to practice as a board-certified oncology pharmacist in a direct patient care setting. Contact information: Phillipcharles.Tampis@va.gov

PGY2 – Ambulatory Care:

Hannah Cook, PharmD is a PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and completed her PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Durham VA Health Care System. Hannah’s pharmacy practice interests include ambulatory care, geriatrics, and population health management. Upon completion of residency, she hopes to obtain a clinical pharmacy specialist position in the outpatient setting and remain within the VA system. Contact information: Hannah.Cook@va.gov