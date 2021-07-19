More About Durham

Top 10 Reasons to live in Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill

#3 Best City for Millennials to Relocate (INDYWeek 1/20)

#2 Among Top Cities for Quality of Life (Numbeo 1/20)

Best Places to Raise a Family on a Budget (The Motley Fool 2020)

Among the 10 Best Cities to Move to Right Now (Curbed 2020)

#2 Best Big Cities to Live In (Wallethob.com 7/19)

#2 Most Family-Friendly Cities (Homes.com 2/19)

#2 Among The 10 Best Big Cities to Live in Right Now (Money Magazine 11/18)

#2 Best Places for Business and Careers (Forbes 10/18)

#16 Among America’s Best Small Cities (BestCities.org 6/18)

#9 Among Best Places to Start a Career (Wallet Hub 5/18)

Top 10 Best Cities for New Grads Starting Out (MarketWatch, 5/18)