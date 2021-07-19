More About Durham
Top 10 Reasons to live in Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill
- You’ll get wonderful clinical training at Durham VA Medical Center!
- Best of both worlds: 2.5 hours to the beach and 3 hours to the mountains.
- Home of the Carolina Hurricanes NHL team and Durham Bulls Triple-A baseball team.
- The weather is great and the people are really nice!
- Ranks as a “Best Place to Live” on multiple lists:
- Home of the best college basketball teams in the nation!
- The area is home to two million people
- A great place for outdoor activities: biking, hiking, swimming, and boating
- Plenty of cultural activities: concerts, theater, symphony, opera
- Research Triangle Park
#3 Best City for Millennials to Relocate (INDYWeek 1/20)
-
#2 Among Top Cities for Quality of Life (Numbeo 1/20)
-
Best Places to Raise a Family on a Budget (The Motley Fool 2020)
-
Among the 10 Best Cities to Move to Right Now (Curbed 2020)
-
#2 Best Big Cities to Live In (Wallethob.com 7/19)
-
#2 Most Family-Friendly Cities (Homes.com 2/19)
-
#2 Among The 10 Best Big Cities to Live in Right Now (Money Magazine 11/18)
-
#2 Best Places for Business and Careers (Forbes 10/18)
-
#16 Among America’s Best Small Cities (BestCities.org 6/18)
-
#9 Among Best Places to Start a Career (Wallet Hub 5/18)
-
Top 10 Best Cities for New Grads Starting Out (MarketWatch, 5/18)
-
#13 Among Best Places to Live (US News & World Report 2/18)