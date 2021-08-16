PGY1 Program

Goals and Objectives

The purpose of the PGY1 Residency Program is to build on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training. The program will do this by providing opportunities for the Resident to enhance his/her knowledge, skills, and abilities to effectively provide pharmaceutical care services in many different patient care environments. In addition, the Resident will improve his/her communication skills with other healthcare providers and patients, strengthen drug information skills, learn to promote cost effective drug therapy, and nurture a commitment to lifelong learning.



Practice Areas Required Rotations:

Ambulatory Care

Internal Medicine (2 months)

Geriatrics

Pharmacy Administration

Drug Information (longitudinal)

Anticoagulation (longitudinal)

Inpatient Staffing (longitudinal)

Psychiatry

Elective Rotations: (choice of 5)

Ambulatory Care (multiple options)

Anticoagulation

Cardiology

Drug Information

Emergency Medicine

Endocrinology

Formulary Management

Geriatric Specialty

Home Based Primary Care

Infectious Diseases

Internal Medicine

Oncology

Pulmonary

Psychiatry

Additional Activities

Complete and present a residency research project to peers at the UNC Research in Education and Practice Symposium

Present a professional poster at the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting

Prepare a manuscript suitable for publication

Teaching opportunities including course instructor, and CE presentations

Teaching certificate with UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy

Participation in the Clinical Conference Educational Series

Complete a MUE

Evaluate and present ADR reports

Attend P&T meetings



Stipend Benefits

The Veterans Health Administration sets annual residency stipends (currently $43,196) and benefits for all VA residency programs. Each resident is offered 13 days each of accrued vacation and sick leave/family care, 10 paid federal holidays, and a health care benefits package. Pharmacy residents are also given educational leave with pay to attend and present at local and national conferences. The resident may also be eligible for a faculty appointment with the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.

Accreditation

The Residency Program was originally accredited by ASHP as a pharmacy practice residency in 1994. The program has been reaccredited since then, most recently in 2017, receiving an 8-year accreditation.

How to Apply:

Letter of intent

Curriculum vitae

Professional transcripts

PhORCAS recommendation form from three references

Self-reflection questions (please upload into PhORCAS)

*Deadline 01/01/21

Contact Information for PGY1 Program:

Debra W. Kemp, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP

PGY1 Residency Program Director

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care

Durham VA Medical Center

508 Fulton St. (119)

Durham, NC 27705

919-286-0411 ext. 176176

debra.kemp@va.gov