PGY1 Program
Program Description The ASHP Accredited PGY1 Residency at the Durham VAMC offers a rewarding and challenging experience designed to refine skills necessary to become an independent practitioner. With this residency, the Resident will have the opportunity to become an integral member of the healthcare system to provide complete and detailed pharmacotherapeutic interventions to improve patient care services. As a member of this healthcare team, the Resident will work in a multi-disciplinary environment that provides active learning, instruction, mentoring and evaluation to develop and enhance pharmaceutical care.
Goals and Objectives
The purpose of the PGY1 Residency Program is to build on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training. The program will do this by providing opportunities for the Resident to enhance his/her knowledge, skills, and abilities to effectively provide pharmaceutical care services in many different patient care environments. In addition, the Resident will improve his/her communication skills with other healthcare providers and patients, strengthen drug information skills, learn to promote cost effective drug therapy, and nurture a commitment to lifelong learning.
Practice Areas Required Rotations:
- Ambulatory Care
- Internal Medicine (2 months)
- Geriatrics
- Pharmacy Administration
- Drug Information (longitudinal)
- Anticoagulation (longitudinal)
- Inpatient Staffing (longitudinal)
- Psychiatry
Elective Rotations: (choice of 5)
- Ambulatory Care (multiple options)
- Anticoagulation
- Cardiology
- Drug Information
- Emergency Medicine
- Endocrinology
- Formulary Management
- Geriatric Specialty
- Home Based Primary Care
- Infectious Diseases
- Internal Medicine
- Oncology
- Pulmonary
- Psychiatry
Additional Activities
- Complete and present a residency research project to peers at the UNC Research in Education and Practice Symposium
- Present a professional poster at the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
- Prepare a manuscript suitable for publication
- Teaching opportunities including course instructor, and CE presentations
- Teaching certificate with UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy
- Participation in the Clinical Conference Educational Series
- Complete a MUE
- Evaluate and present ADR reports
- Attend P&T meetings
Stipend Benefits
The Veterans Health Administration sets annual residency stipends (currently $43,196) and benefits for all VA residency programs. Each resident is offered 13 days each of accrued vacation and sick leave/family care, 10 paid federal holidays, and a health care benefits package. Pharmacy residents are also given educational leave with pay to attend and present at local and national conferences. The resident may also be eligible for a faculty appointment with the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.
Accreditation
The Residency Program was originally accredited by ASHP as a pharmacy practice residency in 1994. The program has been reaccredited since then, most recently in 2017, receiving an 8-year accreditation.
How to Apply:
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Professional transcripts
- PhORCAS recommendation form from three references
- Self-reflection questions (please upload into PhORCAS)
- *Deadline 01/01/21
Contact Information for PGY1 Program:
Debra W. Kemp, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP
PGY1 Residency Program Director
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care
Durham VA Medical Center
508 Fulton St. (119)
Durham, NC 27705
919-286-0411 ext. 176176
debra.kemp@va.gov