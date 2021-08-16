PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Residency Program

The ASHP-Accredited Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) Geriatrics Residency Program at the Durham VA Health Care System (DVAHCS) has been developed in cooperation with the Duke Center for the Study of Aging and Human Development and the Durham Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC). The residents will work with experienced clinicians, educators and researchers from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, University of North Carolina (UNC) Eshelman School of Pharmacy, and Duke University School of Medicine. The residency provides trainees experiences in practice areas across the continuum of care including long term care (LTC), ambulatory care, home based care, and hospital settings. Interested DVAHCS PGY1 residents may apply for early commitment into the program.

PGY2 Program Purpose

PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification.

Practice Settings

The primary practice settings of this residency program include LTC in the DVAHCS Community Living Center (CLC) and Ambulatory Care in the Geriatric Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT). The CLC is a VA LTC facility that offers long term care, rehabilitation, respite care, and hospice/palliative care services to our nation’s Veterans. Geriatric PACT offers enhanced ambulatory care and interdisciplinary expertise for managing community-dwelling Veterans with challenging healthcare needs due to multiple chronic diseases, coexisting cognitive and functional decline, and psychosocial factors. The resident’s rotation schedule is developed at the beginning of the residency year based on the interests and career goals of each resident. Schedules may be tailored throughout the year based on resident’s professional goals.

Required Learning Experiences and Duration

CLC Short Stay and Rehab I and II (2 months)

Assessments

Models of Care (1 month)

Geriatric PACT I and II (12 months)

Professional Development

Geriatric Psychiatry (1 month)

Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) (1 month)

Hospice and Palliative Care (1 month)

Orientation (1 month)

Medical Writing (12 weeks)

Research Project (12 months)

Adverse Drug Reaction Reporting (12 weeks)

Staffing (12 weeks)

Elective Rotational Experiences

*All rotations have a one (1) month duration



• Senior PharmAssist

• Ambulatory Care

• Cardiology

• Emergency Medicine

• Endocrinology

• Pharmacy Administration

• Infectious Disease

• Internal Medicine

• Oncology

• Pain Management

• Pharmacogenomics

• Pulmonary

Additional Activities

Additional rotations outside of the above-mentioned will be authorized on a case-by-case basis based on the learning opportunity, including potential Duke and/or UNC affiliated experiences

Teaching Responsibilities

The resident is expected to assist with precepting PGY1 residents on their geriatric clinical rotation. The resident will also serve as an instructor in the Pharmacy Skills Laboratory at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy during the fall semester, when available. The resident will assist in teaching Duke University School of Medicine geriatric medicine fellows’ principles of geriatric pharmacotherapy and have numerous teaching opportunities incorporated within rotational experiences.

Geriatric Conferences and Education Opportunities

A variety of geriatric educational opportunities are available through Duke Center for the Study of Aging and Human Development and the DVAHCS GRECC to enhance the resident’s geriatric knowledge base and foster professional relationships within the geriatric professional community. The resident is expected to attend scheduled conferences, seminars, and workshops, as permitted, during the year.

Select Geriatric Conferences and Education Opportunities

Pharmacy Clinical Conference

Geriatric Grand Rounds

Geriatric Friday Morning Conference

Geriatrics Excellence in Teaching Series

Geriatric Core Curriculum

Geriatric Evidence Based Medicine Course

Advance Course in Long Term Care Series

Program Benefits

The Veterans Health Administration sets annual residency stipends (currently $46,796) and benefits for all VA residency programs. Each resident is offered 13 days each of accrued vacation and sick leave/family care, 10 paid federal holidays, and a health care benefits package. Pharmacy residents are also given educational leave with pay to attend and present at local and national conferences. The resident may also be eligible for a faculty appointment with the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.

Eligibility Requirements

Qualified applicants are required to possess a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited college of pharmacy, be a citizen of the United States, have an active pharmacy license in any state by the first day of the residency, and have completed an accredited Pharmacy Practice or PGY1 Residency training program.

Accreditation Status

The Geriatrics Residency Program was originally accredited in 1993. The program has been continually re-accredited since the, most recently in 2017, and has a full 8-year accreditation from ASHP.

How to Apply:

By January 4 2021interested individuals should submit an application through PhORCAS with the following components:

Letter of intent indicating why advanced training through a geriatrics residency program at the Durham VA is desired Curriculum vitae Professional transcripts PhORCAS recommendation form from three references

Residency Director and Contact Information

Marc Pepin, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP

Director, PGY-2 Geriatrics Pharmacy Residency Program

Durham VA Health Care System - Medical Center

508 Fulton Street (119)

Durham, NC 27705

Phone: 919-286-0411 ext. 174274

E-mail: marc.pepin@va.gov